Between serving as the home building for the NHL’s Nashville Predators, plus hosting a slew of concerts, shows and events over the course of a given year, Bridgestone Arena is one of the world’s busiest venues.

That’s been the case for a number of years, and with the continued growth in the Music City as one of the country’s top destinations, that packed schedule doesn’t figure to slow down anytime soon.

Prime example - from Sept. 17 to Nov. 7, the Arena hosted an incredible 39 events in just 52 days, including 13 Preds games and 23 sold-out concerts. During that span, there were 16 occurrences of a Predators game with a concert the next night, or vice versa.

Simply put, there’s a lot of work that goes into making sure the Arena is equipped to maintain such a schedule, and the process doesn’t happen overnight.

Well, actually it does.

That’s thanks in part to Bridgestone Arena’s Manager of Overnight Conversion Zachary Naatz, whose job title is an accurate descriptor of what he does.

Instead of waking up with the sun like most of us, Naatz is often leaving the Arena after a night full of overseeing the swapping out of boards and plexiglass for plywood and stage setups, and all just to do it over again the next night.

“I like to call it the magic transformation that people don’t really get to see,” Naatz said. “Our job overnight is to get that massive flip to happen…and my role is to make sure everything is getting done correctly.”

With a background in stadium operations, Naatz always had an interest in hockey and arena management. When he saw a job listing for an overnight conversion technician in Nashville, he gave it a shot. Less than two years later, he’s now a manager, and he’s always impressed at how quickly things change in a few hours.

“You really don't know what you're signing up for,” Naatz said. “But towards the end of the shows when we arrive, or towards the end of the hockey games, or even in the morning, we kind of step back, and I'm always amazed at what we accomplished in the night.”

When a concert concludes at the Arena late in the evening, and the Predators need the ice starting around 8 a.m. the next morning, a 10 to 12-hour shift commences.

Naatz says an additional 20 to 30 extra labor workers arrive at the end of an event to help with the process. At the end of a hockey game, for example, fans leaving the building won’t notice much of a change, if any, at first.

But once the Arena clears out, Naatz and his team really get moving around 11 p.m. or so. Workers start putting down the plywood floor over top of the ice - it’s not completely melted away until after the NHL season - and the stands begin to retract for a concert setup in the south end of the building where the Zambonis enter and exit.