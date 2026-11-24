Last week, a number of Predators skaters discussed what they’re looking forward to at their Thanksgiving meals. On Monday afternoon across Nashville, some of those same players ensured their fellow community members will have full plates, too.
The Preds teamed up with the Metro Nashville Police Department ahead of the holiday for their annual Thanksgiving meal delivery to local communities within the Metro Nashville area. Forwards Jack Drury and Shane Wright, as well as defensemen Nic Hague, William Trudeau and Adam Wilsby all joined members of the MNPD to visit neighborhoods to deliver baskets with a full Thanksgiving meal - including a turkey - to deserving families.
Additionally, Predators staff members delivered baskets to five local organizations - Bethlehem Centers of Nashville, Hispanic Family Foundation, King’s Daughters Day Home, St. Mary’s Orphanage and YAIPAK - totaling over 150 baskets with food donated by those same Preds staff members.
The yearly tradition is a player and police favorite, and it’s easy to see why.
“It was really fun,” Drury said. “I think the police officers did a great job showing us around, and it was really fun for me and [Hague].”
“It’s a little thing that we can do that I think goes a long way,” Hague said. “It’s really cool to share some of those moments, hang out with the police, and just spread some holiday cheer.”