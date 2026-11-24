Metro Police Chief John Drake also joined Drury and Hague in North Nashville, and the opportunity to partner with the Preds continues to be a no-brainer.

“It’s absolutely my favorite holiday, and to be able to take turkeys and food to these families - and to partner with the Predators…[and have the players] open-heartedly meet all the families, play basketball, play football, give food to them, they’re really genuine in what they’re doing,” Drake said via the MNPD X page. “It’s a special moment for me, and it’s a special moment for our city and these families.”

For Drury, who joined the Preds in the offseason and is becoming further ingrained in the community, the chance to interact with community members, shoot hoops with some kids and simply hand out a hug to someone who might need it made it all the more worthwhile.

“I think just seeing how happy everyone was is uplifting,” Drury said. “Just kind of being a part of the community; I’ve loved Nashville so much in the short time I've been here, and it’s just fun to get to meet new people and see how excited they were. Great experience."

Hague is in his second year of delivering Thanksgiving meals, and the chance to get away from the rink and give back is something he’ll never turn down.

“[The kids] couldn’t be happier with big smiles, and I think it goes both ways,” Hague said. “We have a lot of fun with it as well. The community support for us is so massive. It’s the reason that we're able to do what we do here, and any little thing we can do to give back goes a long way, and I think it's appreciated.”

It certainly is, and thanks to the Preds and the MNPD, over 150 families have plenty more to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.

“The organization does a great job at creating these opportunities for us to get involved in different ways, and I think anytime we have a chance to do something like that, it's at the top of the priority list,” Hague said. “It’s something I really enjoy.”