A back-and-forth showing ultimately went Utah’s way as the Nashville Predators fell to the Mammoth by a 6-5 final in a shootout on Friday afternoon at Bridgestone Arena. The result gives the Preds another point in the standings but brings an end to their two-game win streak in the process.

Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, Alex Kerfoot, Ross Colton and Mavrik Bourque all scored for Nashville, and the Preds tallied three times in the third period alone, but the Mammoth tied the game late before eventually prevailing in a shootout.

“They're a good hockey team, and they definitely made it pretty hard on us,” Kerfoot said of the Mammoth. “They play with a lot of pace, and they probably had the better looks for the majority of the game, but we were able to capitalize when we did. It was great to find our way back in front there, and then unfortunately to give one up at the end. We had looks, kind of controlled the overtime throughout the whole stretch of it, until the penalty. Great job by the [penalty] killers with some desperation plays. [Juuse Saros] has a big save there at the end, and then shootouts…those things happen.”

“I think it was an entertaining game for all the fans that were here - some of the coaches, maybe not so much - but it was a fun game to be part of,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “They're a really good team, and they're built really well. They got speed, they got size, a really good face-off team, and we were a little slow; twitched early in the game. I didn't really like our first two periods. Partway through the second, I thought we got going, and then desperation kicked in the third. I thought we played much better in the third and gave ourselves a chance to win. With four minutes [left], we just fell asleep on an assignment, and we were kind of sleepy a little bit in the back end all game, and got us at the end.”

Forsberg needed just 52 seconds to put the Preds on the board when he rifled home a shot thanks to an offensive zone faceoff win that caught Utah goaltender Karel Vejmelka by surprise. Later in the opening period, Adam Edstrom started a shorthanded break before dropping a pass to Josi who went bar down for just his second-career shorthanded tally to give Nashville a 2-0 advantage.

However, before the first frame was out, the Mammoth scored two late to tie the game, and then they took their first lead of the afternoon in the final two minutes of the second stanza.

Kerfoot struck back against his former team though as the forward converted off a 2-on-1 chance at the 2:40 mark of the third to give the Preds a spark. Then, after the Mammoth took a 4-3 lead, Kerfoot appeared to have scored his second of the day, but following a review, the play was overturned due to a high stick on the puck.

Minutes later, it was Colton’s stick that shattered on a shot from the left wing that fooled Vejmelka to officially tie the game at 4-4, and then Bourque poked home a loose puck in front for his second in as many games and a 5-4 advantage.

“I think just trailing there, I think the desperation [got us going],” Colton said of the effort in the third period. “I feel like with our group, we should be desperate from the puck drop...every night we have to go out there and battle for two points. Especially against a division opponent, [a] good team over there, fighting for points; we’re probably going to be battling with them for the rest of the year here. [Saros] made some really big saves. He kept us in the game there the entire time. Then, obviously we kind of tilted the tides a little bit in the third. Again, I know it's repetitive, but we know what it takes.”

However, Utah tied the game at five with less than four minutes left in regulation, and after the Predators hit the post in overtime, they finished the session with a masterful penalty kill to conclude OT. But in the shootout, the Mammoth scored the only goal to collect the extra point and steal a thriller in Nashville.

The Predators will get right back to work on Saturday night in Detroit, and they’ll be eager to take the good from Friday’s outing with another chance at two points.

“I think we're going to get a desperate team [in Detroit] over there,” Colton said. “But again, it's up to us. We know what it takes in this room. We have great leadership. When you don't come up with two points, it's nice to just turn the page quickly and get on the road…and just go hunt two points. It's on us in here, we know what it takes, and I think the recipe in the third period is kind of how we execute here moving forward.”

Notes:

Nashville’s lineup remained unchanged on Friday with Vitali Pinchuk, Ilya Lyubushkin and Daemon Hunt serving as healthy scratches.

Per NHL Stats, Filip Forsberg scored his fifth career opening-minute goal to pass Ryan Johansen (4) and tie David Legwand for the most in franchise history.

Roman Josi scored his second career shorthanded goal and first since Oct. 13, 2015. Josi (11 years, 45 days) had the third-longest gap from one shorthanded goal to the next by a defenseman in NHL history behind Doug Harvey (13 years, 20 days from Jan. 22, 1949 – Feb. 11, 1962) and Brad Stuart (11 years, 263 days from March 2, 2000 – Nov. 20, 2011).

The Predators will now travel to Detroit to conclude a back-to-back set tomorrow night against the Red Wings before returning to host Ottawa for a noon CT start on Monday.