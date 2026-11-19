The students of Rocketship Nashville Northeast Elementary are no stranger to a countdown…but this one ends with a brand new playground.

Every morning, Assistant Principal Keisha Cogdell leads over 400 kindergarten to fifth grade students through a morning affirmation and mindfulness assembly that has been ending with a Rocketship Rocketeer countdown to the one-of-a-kind playground.

“It's so much bigger than just a playground for our school,” Cogdell said. “I think about the students that we serve on this side not having access to a lot of things that other schools have.”

The Preds Foundation partnered with KABOOM! - a national nonprofit committed to ending playspace inequity - for its 15th annual playground build. Over 150 volunteers from the Nashville Predators and local businesses attended the Nov. 13 build, which also marked 30 years of KABOOM! bringing kid-designed playspaces to communities in need.

Nine Nashville businesses assisted with funding and building the playground: 102.9 The Buzz, 102.5 The Game, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Jackson National Life Insurance, Spire Natural Gas and Thompson CAT. Bridgestone and Liberty Tire Recycling partnered to bring recycled tire mulch to increase safety and longevity of the playground.

“Today is always a special day because we're creating a play space for children that is safe and provides an outlet for them in between learning and tests and quizzes,” Nashville Predators Vice President of Community Relations Rebecca King said. “Our employees look forward to this volunteer activity every year.”

The school’s front lawn was filled with gold as volunteers mixed concrete, assembled equipment, spread mulch and refreshed paint. Nigel Schnarr, senior director of facility operations of Smashville ice rinks, has participated in seven KABOOM! builds and is already looking forward to the next one.

“Look at how many people you've got out here just working in the community together for a cause; it’s really good,” Schnarr said. “Even when we were just putting stuff aside, [the students] were already excited that we were here. So it's all for the kids, that's what I like about it the most.”

At the start of the school year, Preds mascot Gnash paid Rocketship Elementary a visit to help students design their dream playground. KABOOM! then takes each drawing and pieces them together to create a one-of-a-kind design that is purely student led. Cogdell noted just how special it was that The Nashville Predators chose Rocketship Elementary.

“It means the world to us that Rocketship Nashville Northeast Elementary was selected for this build,” Cogdell said. “It means that we are seen and noticed.”

The new playground at Rocketship Elementary will be much more than an escape for the students. Parent organizations have begun planning after school and Saturday programs to use the playground as a gathering place for the community.

“I've gotten messages from families just thanking us for this because in this area, students don't even have a park to go to once school is over,” Cogdell said.

The build day concluded with a long-awaited ribbon cutting ceremony and a new playground to last for generations.