Utah Mammoth (13-10-3, 29 pts.) vs. Nashville Predators (13-6-5, 31 pts.)

12 p.m. CT | Bridgestone Arena | Buy Tickets

Watch: Scripps Sports/The Spot - Nashville 28; PredsTV App (in-market); ESPN+ (out-of-market)

Listen: 102.5 The Game, Preds Radio Network; El Jefe

Live Stats: GameCenter

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Following a victorious Thanksgiving appetizer in Dallas, the Nashville Predators are set to host a Gold Friday matinee with the Utah Mammoth in town for a noon CT start today at Bridgestone Arena. This afternoon’s contest is the first of four meetings between the division rivals this season; the Preds and Mammoth will battle three more times in 2027.

The Predators have won two straight games - and nine of their last 11 outings - including a 3-1 triumph over the Stars on Wednesday night. Today, Nashville will face a Utah team that has won three of their last four games, including a 4-3 victory in Minnesota on Wednesday.

The effort in Dallas saw the Preds hold a 1-0 lead for most of the game, and they’ll look to build on that defensive showing today as they look to continue their climb up the division standings.

“We're continuing to try to build an identity here,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following Wednesday’s win. “We haven't grown completely. We're getting better every game, and this was a big test for us in a hard place… I thought we answered the bell tonight. A little unfortunate we weren't able to get ‘Juice’ a shutout, because he made the saves when he had to make the saves tonight. It was a big team win from everybody - everybody contributed.

“It's a big road win for us against a really good team, and it's a happy Thanksgiving around here tonight.”

Nashville’s lineup remained unchanged on Wednesday with Vitali Pinchuk, Ilya Lyubushkin and Daemon Hunt serving as healthy scratches. The Preds will not hold a morning skate today with the noon start.

Last Time Out:

Mavrik Bourque scored his first goal of the season - against his former team in his first trip back to Dallas - to help the Preds to their second win of the campaign against the Stars. Ross Colton and Jack Drury scored empty-net goals, while Juuse Saros made 26 saves in the win.

Per NHL Stats, Filip Forsberg (1a) factored on the game-winning goal, which proved to be Colton’s empty-netter. He has assisted on a game-winning goal for the Predators for the 70th time, behind only Roman Josi (102) in franchise history.

Ryan O'Reilly (2a) assisted on two of three Predators goals tonight. His 219 points since joining the franchise in 2023-24 are the second-most behind Filip Forsberg (271).

Forsberg leads the Preds (9g-17a) with 26 points, followed by Steven Stamkos with 12 goals and 24 points. Josi has 22 assists and 24 points as well, while Ryan O’Reilly has nine goals and 23 points. Saros is now 9-4-4 in net; Justus Annunen is 4-2-0.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 3-3-1 all-time against the Mammoth, including a 1-2-1 mark at home.

Alexander Kerfoot played 115 games for Utah from 2024-25, recording 41 points (18g-23a). Kerfoot played for the Arizona Coyotes during their final NHL season in 2023-24, posting 45 points (13g-32a) in 82 games.

Nashville Notables:

Nashville enters Friday’s game having won nine of its last 11 contests, a run that included a seven-game winning streak from Oct. 31-Nov. 13 featuring victories over teams such as Tampa Bay, Carolina, Colorado, Anaheim, Vegas and Dallas. The Predators’ nine wins in their past 11 contests (dating back to Halloween) are tied with the Oilers and Wild for the most among all teams during that span.

Since Oct. 31, Nashville has allowed just 2.45 goals-against per game, the fourth-fewest in the NHL. The Predators’ penalty kill has also operated at 91.3 percent (21-for-23) since Halloween, the second-best mark in the NHL in that span. Overall this season, Nashville has allowed 2.79 goals-against per game, tied for the fifth-fewest in the NHL. Additionally, the Predators penalty kill is tied for the second-best in the NHL (89.2 percent).

After going goalless in his first seven games of the season, Filip Forsberg has scored nine times and added 20 points in his past 17 games. Since Oct. 25, Forsberg is tied for 15th among NHL skaters in points with 18 (8g-10a).

Milestone Watch:

Filip Forsberg is one power-play goal from 100 in his NHL career.

Roman Josi is two assists from 600 in his NHL career. Josi (205) is four goals from passing Larry Robinson (208) and tying Zdeno Chara (209) for the 23rd-most among defensemen in NHL history.

Watch & Listen:

New this season, Preds fans can watch all locally broadcast Predators games on The Spot – Nashville 28 (WNPX) over the air with an antenna or on cable and satellite distributors serving the Predators territory.

Predators fans within the team’s TV viewing area can also stream 81 locally broadcast games for just $74 – less than $1 per game.

Nashville’s games will be streamed on the Nashville Predators App, which is available on the following devices:

iOS/Android

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

Roku

Web via PredsTV.com

The season pass also includes access to on-demand game replays and exclusive content, such as “Inside Smashville,” a weekly magazine show that launches Friday, Oct. 2 on The Spot – Nashville 28 and Predators streaming platforms.

In addition to 81 of the team’s regular-season games being available on The Spot – Nashville 28 and via the Nashville Predators App stream, the remaining three contests will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN+.

Click here for more information on streaming and viewing options.

Fans may also listen on 102.5 The Game, the Preds Radio Network and El Jefe Radio.