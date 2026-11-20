Shane Wright would prefer to not make a habit of blocking shots with his face, but if it prevents a potential goalie goal, then why not?

That’s exactly what Wright did - intentionally or not - when he got in front of Sharks goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic last Sunday in San Jose as the netminder stepped out of his crease and attempted to shoot a puck into the empty Nashville net.

But Wright, who was in the right spot, took the clearing attempt right to the face near his mouth, a play that required a few stitches on the forward’s part.

All in a day’s work.

“I can't say I've ever taken a shot off the face from the goalie before, and obviously it didn't feel great, but the teeth are good,” Wright smiled during his interview on the Preds Official Podcast. “Just got a couple stitches, and nice to get a blocked shot, too. I think it was [Filip Forsberg] was the last guy back, and I don't know if it got over my head, it might have gone in. So who knows? May have saved a goal, may not have, but I’ll take the blocked shot though.”

Almost three weeks into his Predators tenure after being acquired via trade from Seattle on Nov. 1, the 22-year-old forward is fitting in well with his team while skating on a line between Forsberg and Nils Hoglander.

Wright’s first three points with the Preds all came Nov. 11 in Anaheim - a goal and two assists - and his game is rounding into form as he acclimates to fresh systems and new surroundings.

“It’s crazy it's already been three weeks, feels like it just happened…but I’m really excited to be here,” Wright said. “The guys have been awesome. They really welcomed me right away, and [the group] feels super tight, and I feel like a part of the group already, which is nice. It was nice to get a little roadtrip as well, nice to get on the road with the guys and have some dinners and stuff and be able to have that bonding time. But it feels great, and I’m really happy to be here.”

Wright skated a season-high 18:22 of ice time in San Jose - with a notable shot block - and with a fresh start in Tennessee, he’s more than ready to be a part of what Preds President of Hockey Operations and General Manger Chris MacFarland is building for the future.

“It feels great to be trusted by a GM and have his faith in me and have him believe in me,” Wright said. “It really gives me a lot of confidence and freedom to just go and play, not think too much, not worry about trying to do too much or not trying to be someone that I'm not.”

To listen to or watch Wright’s full interview on this week’s edition of the PoP, click here.

Thanksgiving Feasting:

The Preds will be busy in the latter portions of next week with three games in four days surrounding Thanksgiving, but on the holiday itself, they’ll still find time for a plate of turkey with all the trimmings.

If you’re anything like the author of this piece, however, the Thanksgiving meal is all about the side dishes. So, where do the Preds stand on the topic, and what absolutely has to be on their plate when they sit down for the annual feast?

Spoiler - the Preds are big fans of stuffing.

Brady Skjei:

“Stuffing's my number one… There’s like a cheesy hashbrown potato that we used to make growing up, someone in my family did, that was really good, so I’ll say that's two. I like just a nice bun with some butter. Then I'll probably have to go with like a green bean casserole, definitely casserole. A little crunch in there… I’m not a huge sauce guy. I'm not a huge gravy guy. I'm not a huge cranberry sauce guy. Honestly, not a huge dessert guy either. I mean, I think pumpkin pie, I will have a small piece of that usually with some whipped cream on top.

“I made the turkey once. I guess that's a pretty important dish. We did that in New York. Me and my wife, my parents came and visited for Thanksgiving, so I was on turkey duty, and actually turned out pretty good. YouTube helped a lot.”

Jayden Struble:

“Stuffing for sure. I'm a big fan of the cranberry stuff, and macaroni… My mom makes really good macaroni. She’ll make it for Thanksgiving, Christmas, and then like whenever I kind of want it, if I'm home ever, she'll make it.

"So for Christmas, she told me what she got me, and she made a cookbook for me of all the stuff that she makes that I like. So, she'll give that to me, and I'll try to get cooking. I don't cook much, but I'll start trying it.”

Nick Perbix:

“If I could pick anything, my grandma’s green bean casserole is my number one. I love that. Specifically grandma's. And then I'm always a sucker for cheesy potatoes. If I had to choose, I feel like my family does a lot of ham and turkey. I'm more of a ham guy, even though it's not Thanksgiving… Those are the main ones that I go with…and then like my cousin loves mashed potatoes, those are his favorite, so she makes mashed potatoes, cheesy potatoes for me. It’s grandma. We're very spoiled.”

Reid Schaefer:

“Turkey, for sure. Stuffing. Mashed potatoes. Gravy, for sure. Some green beans…when I lived in Seattle, we did casserole, and I really liked that, but back home, we just do the plain green beans. Honestly, that's it, I think. And then just pumpkin pie. Dad doesn't get cheesecake on Thanksgiving.”

Steven Stamkos:

“I have to have mashed potatoes with some gravy on top, for sure. Stuffing, for sure, with some gravy, and then after that, I would say I'm a big fan of sweet potatoes. We do like a kind of a sweet treat version of it with some marshmallows on top. If there's no mashed potatoes, then I'm going the sweet potatoes with the marshmallow on top. After that, I can just roll with whatever, some green beans, just some nice, fresh green beans. Not a huge cranberry guy. But for dessert, pumpkin pie is a must.”

Shane Wright:

“Mashed potatoes are my favorite for sure. I love stuffing as well, and then like any like roll or bread, I absolutely love. Big carb guy. And then apple pie for sure. I'm not a big pumpkin pie fan. I know that might be a hot take, but big apple pie guy.”

Nic Hague:

“Number one, stuffing. I don't think it matters if it’s out of the bird or not, but [my wife Ally] did show me a recipe on Instagram that she saw, and instead of regular bread, she’s using croissants… [I’m not sure if we’ll make that particular recipe], but it’s kind of fun to look at. But hopefully, I have some sort of stuffing. Hopefully, I have some stuffing… Probably like a green bean. The casserole is good, but doesn't need to be. Like a sweet potato, you can make that super sugary if it's like a casserole with the brown sugar and stuff, but probably just some sort of mashed potato, whether it's mashed sweet potato or regular mashed potato. Gotta have gravy on the entire plate. I think it goes on the turkey, on the potatoes, on the stuffing, on everything.

“And then maybe both meats from the turkey - dark meat and white meat. And then dessert, like an apple pie, or an apple crumble, either or, with maybe like a scoop of vanilla ice cream. That’s perfect.”

Milwaukee Admirals Update:

Tyson Jost and Joakim Kemell scored for the Admirals in their most recent outing, a 2-1 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday night. Felix Nilsson and Ryan Ufko assisted on Jost’s goal, while Andrew Gibson and Cole O’Hara added helpers on Kemell’s tally. Matt Murray stopped 34 of 35 shots he faced to earn the win.

Milwaukee has won three of their last four games and sit third in the AHL’s Central Division with a 10-5-1-0 record. O’Hara leads the Ads with seven goals and 15 points, followed by Kemell with six goals and 14 points on the season. Jost (4g-4a) and Aiden Fink (2g-6a) have eight points apiece, while Murray has seven wins and a .935 save percentage.