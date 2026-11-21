Pittsburgh Penguins (7-12-2, 16 pts.) vs. Nashville Predators (11-6-5, 27 pts.)

5 p.m. CT | Bridgestone Arena | Buy Tickets

Watch: Scripps Sports/The Spot - Nashville 28; PredsTV App (in-market); ESPN+ (out-of-market)

Listen: 102.5 The Game, Preds Radio Network; El Jefe

Live Stats: GameCenter

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The Nashville Predators have returned from a five-game roadtrip, and they’ll host the Pittsburgh Penguins tonight for a 5 p.m. CT puck drop at Bridgestone Arena. This evening’s contest is the second and final meeting between the two clubs this season; the Preds fell to the Pens by a 3-2 final in overtime last month in western Pennsylvania.

After winning the first three games of their trip to extend their win streak to seven games, the Preds dropped the final two outings of the excursion, including a 7-3 decision on Tuesday night in Minnesota. The Penguins have also lost their last two outings, including a 5-2 defeat against the Blues on Thursday night.

Now, following a day off and a pair of practices, the Predators are looking to get back to what made them successful during their win streak as Sidney Crosby and the Penguins come to town - and for Nashville, there is added importance considering this is the only game they’ll play in the midst of a current seven-day span.

“We talked about the importance of [tonight],” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following Friday’s practice. “We’ve only got one game this week, and we’ve still got the mentality of win the week. We lost the game the other night, and that’s where we’ve got to focus. We’ve got to give ourselves a chance to get to our game early. In the last two games, we weren’t very good in the first.”

Forward Jonathan Marchessault and defenseman Nic Hague both returned to the Nashville lineup on Tuesday night in Minnesota. Marchessault had missed seven games with a lower-body injury, and Hague had been a healthy scratch during Nashville’s win streak. Both players scored against the Wild, with Hague also adding an assist.

Forward Vitali Pinchuk, as well as defensemen Daemon Hunt and Ilya Lyubushkin, were scratched on Tuesday against the Wild. The Predators kept the same line rushes and defensive pairings during this week’s practices. Nashville is not expected to hold a morning skate with an earlier start time this evening.

Last Time Out:

In addition to Hague and Marchessault’s goal, Forsberg also found the back of the net in the loss to Minnesota.

Forsberg leads the Preds (8g-16a) with 24 points, followed by Steven Stamkos with 12 goals and 23 points. Roman Josi has 21 assists and 23 points as well; Ryan O’Reilly has nine tallies and 20 points. Juuse Saros is 7-4-4 in net; Justus Annunen is 4-2-0.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 16-18-(2)-6 all-time against the Pens, including an 11-6-(0)-4 mark at home. Nashville is 2-5-3 in the last 10 meetings but 3-1-1 in the last five versus Pittsburgh at Bridgestone Arena.

Pittsburgh forward Tommy Novak was selected by Nashville in the third round (85th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft and had 117 points (49g-68a) in 201 games with the Predators from 2021-25.

Penguins Assistant Coaches Nick Bonino and Rich Clune both played for the Predators during their NHL careers – Bonino spent three seasons in Nashville from 2017-20 and Clune played 106 games from 2012-15. Pittsburgh Head Coach Dan Muse served as an assistant coach for the Predators from 2017-20.

Nashville Notables:

Nashville enters Saturday’s game having won seven of its last nine contests, a run that included a seven-game winning streak from Oct. 31-Nov. 13 featuring victories over teams such as Tampa Bay, Carolina, Colorado, Anaheim and Vegas.

It was tied for the fourth-longest winning streak in franchise history and was the team’s longest since winning eight in a row from Feb. 17-March 2, 2024. It was also tied with Carolina (Oct. 3-17) for the longest winning streak in the NHL this season.

Since Oct. 31, Nashville has allowed just 2.56 goals-against per game, the sixth-fewest in the NHL. The Predators’ penalty kill has also operated at 90.5 percent (19-for-21) since Halloween, the third-best mark in the NHL in that span.

Overall this season, Nashville has allowed 2.86 goals-against per game, the 10th-fewest in the NHL. Additionally, the Predators own the NHL’s second-best penalty kill (88.9 percent) and sit tied for seventh on the power play (25.4 percent). Since Oct. 24 at Pittsburgh, Nashville’s penalty kill has gone 31-for-33 (93.9 percent).

Milestone Watch:

Filip Forsberg is one power-play goal from 100 in his NHL career.

Roman Josi is three assists from 600 in his NHL career. Josi (205) is four goals from passing Larry Robinson (208) and tying Zdeno Chara (209) for the 23rd-most among defensemen in NHL history.

Watch & Listen:

New this season, Preds fans can watch all locally broadcast Predators games on The Spot – Nashville 28 (WNPX) over the air with an antenna or on cable and satellite distributors serving the Predators territory.

Predators fans within the team’s TV viewing area can also stream 81 locally broadcast games for just $74 – less than $1 per game.

Nashville’s games will be streamed on the Nashville Predators App, which is available on the following devices:

iOS/Android

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

Roku

Web via PredsTV.com

The season pass also includes access to on-demand game replays and exclusive content, such as “Inside Smashville,” a weekly magazine show that launches Friday, Oct. 2 on The Spot – Nashville 28 and Predators streaming platforms.

In addition to 81 of the team’s regular-season games being available on The Spot – Nashville 28 and via the Nashville Predators App stream, the remaining three contests will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN+.

Click here for more information on streaming and viewing options.

Fans may also listen on 102.5 The Game, the Preds Radio Network and El Jefe Radio.