Game Day: Preds at Sharks, November 15

Nashville Predators (11-4-5, 27 pts.) vs. San Jose Sharks (8-11-2, 18 pts.)

8 p.m. CT | SAP Center

Watch: Scripps Sports/The Spot - Nashville 28; PredsTV App (in-market); ESPN+ (out-of-market)

Listen: 102.5 The Game, Preds Radio Network

Live Stats: GameCenter

...

The Nashville Predators will look to extend their win streak to eight games when they face the San Jose Sharks tonight for an 8 p.m. CT puck drop from SAP Center. This evening’s contest is the second of three meetings between the two clubs this season; the Sharks defeated the Preds in a shootout last month.

The Predators have collected wins in each of the first three outings of their five game-trip thus far, including a 3-2 shootout triumph on Friday night in Las Vegas. Meanwhile, the Sharks prevailed in a shootout last night in Utah by a 6-5 final; San Jose went to a shootout in each of their three games this week, winning two of them.

Although the Predators surrendered 42 shots to the Golden Knights on Friday night, Juuse Saros stood tall, and Nashville found a way once more. Now, they’ll look to extend their win streak and improve upon what they continue to build on the ice and in the room.

“Going into that third period only down one, you could just feel that we're going to find a way,” Preds Alternate Captain Ryan O’Reilly said following Friday’s win. “It's just the guys, the new experience and the guys that we've added, you can tell just bring that life and confidence with us. We just found a way to come together as a team and stick with it...no one went on their own page or tried to do it themselves. We stuck to it and built it, and it's something that’s impressive to see. But, we’ve got to keep it rolling too. We have to keep that mindset and be cleaner.”

“Fight for the feeling,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said Friday of how the Preds can keep the streak going. “I think it's such a great feeling - probably the best feeling in the world. We get another road game on Sunday, and just try to maybe capitalize on the week here.”

Nashville’s lineup remained unchanged on Tuesday night with Jonathan Marchessault remaining out with a lower-body injury. Defensemen Nic Hague and Ilya Lyubushkin were scratched. The Predators did not practice on Saturday but are expected to hold a morning skate today in San Jose.

Last Time Out:

O’Reilly scored both Nashville goals in regulation against Vegas before Filip Forsberg and Roman Josi tallied in the shootout to give the Preds a well-earned extra point. Saros made 40 saves and stopped three of four shooters in the breakaway competition to collect his seventh win of the season.

Josi leads the Preds with 21 assists and 23 points on the season, followed by Forsberg with seven goals and 22 points. Steven Stamkos paces the Preds with 11 goals and has 21 points; O’Reilly now has nine goals and 19 points. Saros is 7-3-4 in net; Justus Annunen is 4-1-0.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 51-30-(2)-9 all-time against the Sharks, including a 21-17-(1)-6 mark away from home. Nashville is 8-1-1 in the last 10 versus San Jose and 5-0-0 in the past five meetings in San Jose.

Nashville owned an 18-game point streak (17-0-1) against San Jose that lasted from March 16, 2019-March 24, 2026; it was the longest active point streak by an NHL team against a single franchise up until it was snapped on April 13, 2026.

The Predators’ win streak of 15 games against the Sharks was also the longest active run against a single team in the NHL, their longest run against a single team in franchise history and tied for the seventh-longest in NHL history.

The Predators defeated the Sharks, 8-0, on March 5, 2022, marking the largest margin of victory in a road game in franchise history.

Sharks goaltender Yaroslav Askarov was selected by the Predators in the first round (11th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He went 1-1-0 in three games with Nashville from 2022-24. San Jose forward Kiefer Sherwood recorded 40 points (17g-23a) in 100 games for Nashville from 2022-24.

San Jose Assistant General Manager Jeff Kealty spent 25 years in the Nashville organization, including the last seven as Assistant General Manager/Director of Scouting.

Nashville Notables:

The Predators recorded their seventh comeback win of the season to extend their winning streak to seven games for the sixth time in franchise history and first since Feb. 17-March 2, 2024 (8 GP).

Nashville has allowed just 2.60 goals-against per game, the fourth-fewest in the NHL. Additionally, the Predators own the NHL’s best penalty kill (89.7 percent) and sit ninth on the power play (25.8 percent). Since Oct. 24 at Pittsburgh, Nashville’s penalty kill has gone 27-for-28 (96.4 percent).

Roman Josi, who recorded his 800th career NHL point on Wednesday at Anaheim, is tied for third among NHL defensemen in assists (21) and points (23) this season. The 2020 Norris Trophy winner became the first Predators player with 21 assists through 20 games in a season and the third with at least 23 points, following Filip Forsberg (11g-14a-25pts in 2023-24) and Steve Sullivan (7g-18a-25pts in 2006-07). Josi has eight points (1g-7a) during Nashville’s seven-game winning streak.

Among NHL goaltenders with at least 10 GP, Juuse Saros is fourth in save percentage (.921) and seventh in goals-against average (2.38) while facing the third-most shots (433). During Nashville’s seven-game winning streak, Saros is 4-0-0 with a .969 save percentage and 0.98 goals-against average, both the best in the NHL since Oct. 31.

After going goalless in his first seven games of the season, Filip Forsberg has scored seven times and added 16 points in his past 13 games. Since Oct. 25, Forsberg is tied for fifth among NHL skaters in points with 14 (6g-8a).

Watch & Listen:

New this season, Preds fans can watch all locally broadcast Predators games on The Spot – Nashville 28 (WNPX) over the air with an antenna or on cable and satellite distributors serving the Predators territory.

Predators fans within the team’s TV viewing area can also stream 81 locally broadcast games for just $74 – less than $1 per game.

Nashville’s games will be streamed on the Nashville Predators App, which is available on the following devices:

iOS/Android

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

Roku

Web via PredsTV.com

The season pass also includes access to on-demand game replays and exclusive content, such as “Inside Smashville,” a weekly magazine show that launches Friday, Oct. 2 on The Spot – Nashville 28 and Predators streaming platforms.

In addition to 81 of the team’s regular-season games being available on The Spot – Nashville 28 and via the Nashville Predators App stream, the remaining three contests will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN+.

Click here for more information on streaming and viewing options.

Fans may also listen on 102.5 The Game and the Preds Radio Network.