A five-game trip concluded for the Nashville Predators with a 7-3 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night at Grand Casino Arena. The result gives the Preds a pair of losses to finish the excursion, and although Nashville found the back of the net a few times, the Wild showed why they have a comfortable lead atop the Central Division.

“Obviously, they were just way better than us in the first [period],” Preds Captain Roman Josi said. “We were slow, they dominated, and [we] left the goalie out to dry. [We] need to play a lot better. I think I need to play a lot better. It’s a tough ending, but we’ve got a couple days to recover now. That's one of the best teams in the League, and I think we need to learn a lot from this game and move on.”

“We knew it was going to be a hard game going in,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “It was the end of a long road trip, and I didn't think we had a lot of energy - no legs early… But it was a great road trip [with three wins in five games]. That's a really good team, and when we don't have energy, our margins aren't that big, and we didn't have any margins tonight. So, we regroup, we have some days off, and get back to work."

Nic Hague, Jonathan Marchessault and Filip Forsberg all scored for Nashville on the night, but the Wild had a 4-0 lead through 20 minutes of play to start the evening. Minnesota then scored two more early in the middle frame with Juuse Saros coming in for Justus Annunen at the 6-1 mark.

Those three Nashville goals came in the second period, but as the Preds were gaining some momentum, the Wild added their final goal of the night before the period was done with what proved to be the final score.

“I think we did have some good moments in the second period,” Josi said. “We kind of got going - played a lot better, played a lot more simple. They're a great team...they kind of just overwhelmed us in the first [period]. We weren't close enough to them. We didn't kill plays quick enough, and I thought we did better in the second. I think our starts [in] the last two games haven’t been good, and I think that's something we definitely need to work on.”

From here, the Preds will head home to regroup with a pair of practice days ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Penguins at Bridgestone Arena - and a chance to get back into the win column that they found seven straight times over the past three weeks.

“Let's just get home and go back to work,” Brunette said. “We didn't have a lot in the tank...our margins when we don’t have a lot in the tank are pretty small. They're a really good team, and we didn't make it really that hard on them early in the game. I felt [we] kind of started to go there with about 10 minutes in the first, and the two at the end of the first period are back breakers for our group, especially on a team that has no energy right now.”

Notes:

Marchessault and Hague both returned to the Nashville lineup on Tuesday with Vitali Pinchuk, Daemon Hunt and Ilya Lyubushkin serving as healthy scratches.

With their five-game trip now complete, the Preds will head home for a couple of practices before hosting the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday evening at Bridgestone Arena - Nashville’s only game over the next seven days.