Mavrik Bourque just needed a trip to Texas.

The Nashville forward tallied his first of the season - against his former team, no less - and the Predators defeated the Dallas Stars by a 3-1 final on Wednesday night at American Airlines Center. The result gives the Preds their second consecutive victory and wins in nine of their last 11 outings - plus a pair of triumphs over the Stars this season.

Juuse Saros made 26 saves on the night and was less than one minute away from a shutout - while Ross Colton and Jack Drury added goals into an empty net to ensure the Preds would escape with two points on the road the night before Thanksgiving.

“Great win,” Bourque said. “They're a great team, so especially here, I'm just happy that we got it done.”

“I thought we played a really good road game against a really good team, a really tight team that we knew every ounce of the ice was going to be contested,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought we skated really well - we moved pucks to the back end. I thought we played fast, and I thought we caused some problems in the offensive zone by getting pressure and a little bit of the identity of what our team looks like. I thought it painted a really good picture.”

Making his return to Dallas for the first time since being dealt from the Stars to the Preds last summer, Bourque recorded four of Nashville’s eight shots in the opening period, and late in the frame, he outlasted his former teammate Jake Oettinger before depositing his first of the season into the twine for a 1-0 lead.

“Twenty games without a goal is a lot, especially when you join a new team,” Bourque said. “So, not going to lie, I was thinking about it a lot, and I had a little feeling that it might happen here. I'm glad it happened against my buddy ‘Jakey’ [Jake Oettinger].”

“I think it was good elation from the bench and the group,” Brunette said of Bourque’s goal. “They're really happy for him. They know he's been squeezing and he's putting a lot of pressure on himself. To see him get that goal, and his game has seemed to pick up; I thought his first few shifts before his goal, I was like, ‘Oh, he's not quite going.’ Then he scored and he took off. He's probably our best player tonight. Happy for him to do it in a building that he grew up in. And we'll take the two points."

Neither club found the back of the net in the second stanza, and the Preds continued to hold the Stars off, including a penalty kill late in the third period that kept them off the board.

After Colton put the visitors up by two with an empty-net goal, Dallas finally beat Saros with less than 35 seconds to play. But then, Drury made sure to squash the comeback attempt with an empty netter of his own to give the Preds a bit more to be thankful for.

“We're continuing to try to build an identity here,” Brunette said. “We haven't grown completely. We're getting better every game, and this was a big test for us in a hard place… I thought we answered the bell tonight. A. little unfortunate we weren't able to get ‘Juice’ a shutout, because he made the saves when he had to make the saves tonight. It was a big team win from everybody - everybody contributed.

“It's a big road win for us against a really good team, and it's a happy Thanksgiving around here tonight.”

Notes:

Nashville’s lineup remained unchanged on Wednesday with Vitali Pinchuk, Ilya Lyubushkin and Daemon Hunt serving as healthy scratches.

Per NHL Stats, Filip Forsberg (1a) factored on the game-winning goal. He has assisted on a game-winning goal for the Predators for the 70th time, behind only Roman Josi (102) in franchise history.

Ryan O'Reilly (2a) assisted on two of three Predators goals tonight. His 219 points since joining the franchise in 2023-24 are the second most behind Filip Forsberg (271).

The Predators will now return home for the Thanksgiving holiday before hosting the Utah Mammoth for a Black Friday matinee with a noon start at Bridgestone Arena. That begins a back-to-back set that will then see the Preds travel to Detroit to face the Red Wings on Saturday night.