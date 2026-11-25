Nashville Predators (12-6-5, 29 pts.) vs. Dallas Stars (15-6-2, 32 pts.)

7 p.m. CT | American Airlines Center

Watch: Scripps Sports/The Spot - Nashville 28; PredsTV App (in-market); ESPN+ (out-of-market)

Listen: 102.5 The Game, Preds Radio Network

Live Stats: GameCenter

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Following another three days between games, the Nashville Predators are back in action tonight in Dallas for a Thanksgiving Eve matchup against the Stars at American Airlines Center (7 p.m. CT). This evening’s contest is the second of four meetings between the division rivals this season; the Preds defeated the Stars in Nashville in the second game of the season. The Predators will also sport their Hometown Remix uniforms on the road for the first and only time this season.

After their seven-game win streak came to an end last week, the Predators snapped a two-game skid by defeating the Pittsburgh Penguins by a 4-3 final on Saturday night. That result kept Nashville in the thick of the Central Division standings, and tonight, they’ll face a Stars team that has won five straight games and sits three points ahead of the Preds.

“[We’re going into] a hard place to play tomorrow,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said following Tuesday’s practice. “[The Stars are a] team that's rolling right now, [and we] say it all the time - just focus early in the games to give ourselves a chance. If we can get to our game, or at least keep it tight and not have to chase it all game is going to be really important starting tomorrow, and every game… [Tonight] is going to be a grind. I mean, they're as good as they come in our League, and we have to put pucks in certain areas, and we have to have our battle and compete level higher than it has been. It’ll be a good challenge for us.”

Nashville’s lineup remained unchanged on Saturday from their previous game with Vitali Pinchuk, Daemon Hunt and Ilya Lyubushkin serving as scratches. Defenseman William Trudeau (IR) joined his teammates for Tuesday’s practice in Nashville once again. The Predators practiced with the same line rushes on Tuesday as well.

Last Time Out:

Jonathan Marchessault, Filip Forsberg, Reid Schaefer and Jayden Struble all scored for the Preds on Saturday, while Juuse Saros got the win in net. Marchessault has goals in back-to-back games since returning from injury, and Struble’s fourth of the season set a career-high.

Forsberg (9g-16a) leads the Predators with 25 points, followed by Steven Stamkos with 12 goals and 24 points. Roman Josi has 21 assists and 23 points, while Ryan O’Reilly has nine goals and 21 points. Saros is 8-4-4 in net; Justus Annunen is 4-2-0.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 53-56-(1)-6 all-time against the Stars, including a 20-32-(0)-4 mark on the road. Nashville is 4-5-1 in their last 10 versus Dallas and 3-1-1 in the last five games in Texas.

Mavrik Bourque will return to Dallas tonight for the first time since being traded from the Stars to Nashville last summer. Bourque was selected by the Stars in the first round (30th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft. He played 156 games for Dallas from 2023-25, recording 66 points (31g-35a).

Nashville Notables:

Nashville enters tonight’s game having won eight of its last 10 contests, a run that included a seven-game winning streak from Oct. 31-Nov. 13 featuring victories over teams such as Tampa Bay, Carolina, Colorado, Anaheim and Vegas. The Predators 8-2-0 record in their past 10 contests dating back to Halloween is tied with the Oilers and Wild for the most among all teams during that span.

It was tied for the fourth-longest winning streak in franchise history and was the team’s longest since winning eight in a row from Feb. 17-March 2, 2024. It was also tied with Carolina (Oct. 3-17) for the longest winning streak in the NHL this season.

Since Oct. 31, Nashville has allowed just 2.60 goals-against per game, tied for the seventh-fewest in the NHL. The Predators’ penalty kill has also operated at 90.9 percent (20-for-22) since Halloween, the second-best mark in the NHL in that span.

Overall this season, Nashville has allowed 2.87 goals-against per game, the ninth-fewest in the NHL. Additionally, the Predators own the NHL’s second-best penalty kill (89.1 percent) and sit ninth on the power play (24.7 percent).

Milestone Watch:

Filip Forsberg is one power-play goal from 100 in his NHL career.

Roman Josi is three assists from 600 in his NHL career. Josi (205) is four goals from passing Larry Robinson (208) and tying Zdeno Chara (209) for the 23rd-most among defensemen in NHL history.

Brady Skjei is four games from 800 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen:

New this season, Preds fans can watch all locally broadcast Predators games on The Spot – Nashville 28 (WNPX) over the air with an antenna or on cable and satellite distributors serving the Predators territory.

Predators fans within the team’s TV viewing area can also stream 81 locally broadcast games for just $74 – less than $1 per game.

Nashville’s games will be streamed on the Nashville Predators App, which is available on the following devices:

iOS/Android

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

Roku

Web via PredsTV.com

The season pass also includes access to on-demand game replays and exclusive content, such as “Inside Smashville,” a weekly magazine show that launches Friday, Oct. 2 on The Spot – Nashville 28 and Predators streaming platforms.

In addition to 81 of the team’s regular-season games being available on The Spot – Nashville 28 and via the Nashville Predators App stream, the remaining three contests will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN+.

Click here for more information on streaming and viewing options.

Fans may also listen on 102.5 The Game and the Preds Radio Network.