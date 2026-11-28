Nashville Predators (13-6-6, 32 pts.) vs. Detroit Red Wings (10-12-3, 23 pts.)

6 p.m. CT | Little Caesars Arena

Watch: Scripps Sports/The Spot - Nashville 28; PredsTV App (in-market); ESPN+ (out-of-market)

Listen: 102.5 The Game, Preds Radio Network

Live Stats: GameCenter

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After falling in a back-and-forth affair yesterday afternoon, the Nashville Predators will try to get back in the win column tonight when they face the Detroit Red Wings at Little Caesars Arena for a 6 p.m. CT puck drop. This evening’s contest is the first of two meetings between the clubs this season; the Preds host the Wings the day after Christmas.

The Predators had won two-straight games, and they had their chances to prevail in a third, but Nashville ultimately fell to Utah by a 6-5 final in a shootout on Friday. Now, the Preds will face a Detroit team that has won two in a row - including a shutout over Columbus, 2-0, yesterday - after previously dropping seven of eight outings.

“I think we're going to get a desperate team [in Detroit] over there,” Preds forward Ross Colton said following yesterday’s loss. “But again, it's up to us. We know what it takes in this room. We have great leadership. When you don't come up with two points, it's nice to just turn the page quickly and get on the road…and just go hunt two points. It's on us in here, we know what it takes, and I think the recipe in the third period is kind of how we execute here moving forward.”

Nashville’s lineup remained unchanged on Friday with Vitali Pinchuk, Ilya Lyubushkin and Daemon Hunt serving as healthy scratches.

Last Time Out:

Filip Forsberg, Roman Josi, Alex Kerfoot, Ross Colton and Mavrik Bourque all scored for the Preds on Friday, and Juuse Saros took the loss in net.

Per NHL Stats, Filip Forsberg scored his fifth career opening-minute goal to pass Ryan Johansen (4) and tie David Legwand for the most in franchise history.

Roman Josi scored his second career shorthanded goal and first since Oct. 13, 2015. Josi (11 years, 45 days) had the third-longest gap from one shorthanded goal to the next by a defenseman in NHL history behind Doug Harvey (13 years, 20 days from Jan. 22, 1949 – Feb. 11, 1962) and Brad Stuart (11 years, 263 days from March 2, 2000 – Nov. 20, 2011).

Forsberg has 10 goals and leads the Preds with 27 points, followed by Josi with 22 assists and 25 points. Steven Stamkos (12g-12a) and Ryan O’Reilly (9g-15a) both have 24 points apiece, and Colton now has seven goals on the season. Saros is now 9-4-5 in net; Justus Annunen is 4-2-0.

All-Time Meetings:

The Preds are 47-55-(4)-11 all-time against the Red Wings, including a 20-29-(2)-8 mark on the road. Nashville is 5-4-1 in the last 10 meetings versus Detroit and 3-2-0 in the last five at Little Caesars Arena.

The Predators are 10-6-1 in their last 17 games against the Red Wings, including six wins in a row from Feb. 23, 2021-Jan. 22, 2022, the franchise’s longest-ever win streak vs. Detroit. The Predators went 6-2-0 against the Red Wings in 2020-21, their most wins in a single season vs. their former Central Division rival.

On Feb. 28, 2009, the Predators defeated the Red Wings, 8-0, at Bridgestone Arena. It is tied for the highest margin of victory in a game in franchise history.

Nashville Notables:

Nashville enters Saturday’s game having won nine of its last 12 contests, a run that included a seven-game winning streak from Oct. 31-Nov. 13 featuring victories over teams such as Tampa Bay, Carolina, Colorado, Anaheim and Vegas. The Predators 9-2-1 record in their past 12 contests dating back to Halloween is tied with the Devils, Jets and Wild for the most wins among all teams during that span.

Since Oct. 31, Nashville has allowed just 2.67 goals-against per game, tied for the seventh-fewest in the NHL. The Predators’ penalty kill has also operated at 92 percent (23-for-25) since Halloween, the second-best mark in the NHL in that span. Overall this season, Nashville has allowed 2.88 goals-against per game, tied for the eighth-fewest in the NHL. Additionally, the Predators penalty kill is second-best in the NHL (89.6 percent).

Milestone Watch:

Filip Forsberg is one power-play goal from 100 in his NHL career.

Roman Josi is two assists from 600 in his NHL career. Josi (205) is three goals from passing Larry Robinson (208) and tying Zdeno Chara (209) for the 23rd-most among defensemen in NHL history.

Brady Skjei is two games from 800 in his NHL career.

Watch & Listen:

New this season, Preds fans can watch all locally broadcast Predators games on The Spot – Nashville 28 (WNPX) over the air with an antenna or on cable and satellite distributors serving the Predators territory.

Predators fans within the team’s TV viewing area can also stream 81 locally broadcast games for just $74 – less than $1 per game.

Nashville’s games will be streamed on the Nashville Predators App, which is available on the following devices:

iOS/Android

Amazon Fire TV

Android TV

Apple TV

Roku

Web via PredsTV.com

The season pass also includes access to on-demand game replays and exclusive content, such as “Inside Smashville,” a weekly magazine show that launches Friday, Oct. 2 on The Spot – Nashville 28 and Predators streaming platforms.

In addition to 81 of the team’s regular-season games being available on The Spot – Nashville 28 and via the Nashville Predators App stream, the remaining three contests will be exclusively broadcast on ESPN+.

Click here for more information on streaming and viewing options.

Fans may also listen on 102.5 The Game, the Preds Radio Network and El Jefe Radio.