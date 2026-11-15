Win Streak Concludes as Preds Fall to Sharks

The Nashville Predators saw their seven-game win streak come to an end on Sunday night as they fell to the San Jose Sharks by a 4-2 final at SAP Center. The result gives the Preds their first loss of their five-game trip on a night that didn’t go Nashville's way.

“It just wasn't a good enough start,” Preds Alternate Captain Steven Stamkos said. “I mean, they played last night, and we had hoped to to pounce on them, and it was the other way around. I thought we got better as the game went on, but should have been a better start. And our line got scored on three times tonight, so that's unacceptable. We cost the team in that regard. We needed to be better tonight, and we weren't.”

“I didn't think we were at our game here, especially the first period again,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought we started getting to it the second period, and then we had a little bit of a breakdown… I thought we pushed again, and we're a resilient group, and we're probably another shot away [from tying the game]. We had some looks...we just gave a little bit too much free offense for their goals.”

The Sharks had a 2-0 lead after 20 minutes of play courtesy of Will Smith and Collin Graf, and they went up by three goals in the second stanza when Ivar Stenberg beat Juuse Saros. However, Nashville’s middle period was much better than the first, and Nils Hoglander gave the visitors life when he redirected an Adam Wilsby shot into the cage to get the Predators on the board.

Macklin Celebrini put the Sharks back up by three in the third period, but after Stamkos scored a power-play goal late in regulation, the Predators had another push - but it wasn’t meant to be.

Still, the seven-game streak was one of the longest in franchise history, and there are things the Predators can take with them as the season continues.

“When we play the right way and we do the right things, we know we can be successful,” Stamkos said. “It showed. Now, sometimes you get on a streak and winning can hide some things that sometimes can nag you, and obviously there are certain things that were helping us, and our goaltending was unbelievable. Our penalty kill has been unbelievable. Special teams have been a big part, but when you look back in the streak and you see some of the teams that we beat and the really good teams in this League, we played the right way in those games. And some other nights, you don't have your best. You find a way to win.

“You need that, but now when we get back to the basics here, it was a great streak. We got lots of points and put ourselves in a good position, but we need to get back in now. It was bound to break at some point, but it starts with our line. We’ve got to be better.”

The final stop on the five-game trip comes Tuesday in Minnesota, and the Preds know they’re going to have to get back to what makes them successful when they face one of the League’s best.

“I'd like to see a [better] start,” Brunette said. “I don't think we had the urgency to get to our game. We know our game when we get to it is really good. We had the recipe, but we didn't have enough ingredients in it tonight. We know we're going against the best team in the NHL, so we're going to have to really double down our ingredients. There’s a recipe to our success - we have to get there.”

Notes:

Nashville’s lineup remained unchanged on Tuesday night with Jonathan Marchessault remaining out with a lower-body injury. Defensemen Nic Hague and Ilya Lyubushkin were scratched.

The Predators will conclude their five-game trip in Minnesota on Tuesday night when they face the Wild before returning home to host Pittsburgh on Saturday.