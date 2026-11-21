Four different goal scorers helped the Nashville Predators defeat the Pittsburgh Penguins by a 4-3 final on Saturday night at Bridgestone Arena. The result snapped a two-game skid for the Preds and got them back in the mix with the top teams in the Central Division standings.

Jonathan Marchessault, Filip Forsberg, Reid Schaefer and Jayden Struble all tallied for the Preds, and Juuse Saros made 21 saves - with two more from Justus Annunen during a brief equipment issue for Saros - to help Nashville collect two more points in their first home game in two weeks.

“A win is a win, especially at home,” Preds defenseman Brady Skjei said. “We want to make this place a tough place to play, and I don't think we were at our A-game, but we did enough to get it done. For stretches, I thought we played really well, and then a few breakdowns here and there. But like I said, a win's a win.”

“You always worry as a coach coming back from those long trips,” Preds Head Coach Andrew Brunette said. “Your first game back is always a trap game. I didn't particularly love our game, but I thought we hung in there and we showed some maturity as a group and some resiliency of what we are. We just kept pounding on the door until the end of the night, and we got a good result, and we'll take it. It's a hard League to win in. They're a desperate team, too, and we move on to next week.”

The Penguins took a 2-0 lead in the first period, but before the frame was out, Marchessault’s one-timer found twine for his second goal in as many games to get Nashville on the board.

“It was a good team win,” Marchessault said. “I think we [were] definitely disappointing [in the] first period, but after, our best came in a second and third. I think we played a little better with the puck and without the puck. I mean, for us, it was a must-win game. We had to get back in the win column and stay in that race.”

In the second stanza, Forsberg beat Sergei Murashov streaking down the left wing for his ninth of the season. Then, minutes later, Schaefer scored on a similar play to give the Preds their first lead of the night thanks to a masterful pokecheck by Skjei for one of his two assists on the night.