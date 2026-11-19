Episode Seven of ‘On The Record’ celebrates Barry Trotz - the coach, the general manager and the man who had as great of an impact on the Nashville Predators franchise as just about anyone ever has. Go behind the scenes with Trotz during his induction into the Preds Golden Hall, and hear from Trotz himself, as well as those who know him best.

Enjoy this showing of ‘On the Record,’ and stay tuned for future episodes to come as the 2026-27 season continues.

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'On The Record’ - a new docuseries from the Nashville Predators - takes you inside the organization like never before with behind-the-scenes footage, exclusive interviews and Preds content you can't get anywhere else.