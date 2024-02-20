Game Preview: Penguins vs. Islanders (02.20.24)

The Penguins continue a four-game homestand with a matchup against the New York Islanders tonight at 7:00 PM.

Doors open at 6:00 PM.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh and ESPN+. Fans can also listen on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Team Records: PIT (24-21-7) NYI (22-18-14)

The Islanders are 9-11-5 on the road so far this season. Mathew Barzal enters this contest on a seven-game point streak (4G-5A-9 Pts.) Noah Dobson leads the team in assists (51) and points (58). Brock Nelson leads the team in goals, with 23. New York enters the contest with the league's seventh-best power play (23.8%), but 32nd-overall penalty kill (70.7%). They are 3-3-4 in their last ten games played.

Game Notes

Jeff Carter ranks sixth among active players with 50 points (23G-27A) in 60 career games against the New York Islanders. It’s the most points he’s accumulated against any one team.

Kris Letang leads all active NHL blueliners in goals (13), assists (35) and points (48) versus the Islanders.

Reilly Smith has 18 points (7G-11A) in 24 career games against the Islanders, which includes eight points (3G-5A) in his last 10 games against them.

Tristan Jarry is 11-3-1 with a 2.28 goals-against average, a .923 save percentage and three shutouts in 15 career games against New York.

Ryan Graves recorded a blocked shot on Sunday night to become the first Penguin this season to block 100 shots. It marks the third-straight season, and fourth time overall, that Graves has recorded 100-plus blocks in a season.

Pittsburgh has been one of the most defensively conscious teams in the league this season. The Penguins have allowed just 137 goals against in 52 games this season, a figure that is second among all Eastern Conference teams and tied for the third-fewest in the NHL.

Erik Karlsson enters tonight’s game one point shy of 800 in his career. Drafted in the first round (15th overall) in the 2008 NHL Draft, Karlsson is set to become just the second active defenseman to record 800 points, joining Brent Burns. Karlsson, who has appeared in 972 games, has a chance to become the ninth-fastest defenseman to 800 points in NHL history.

Karlsson enters tonight’s game with 38 points (7G-31A) and sits two points shy of cracking the 40-point plateau for the 11th time in his career. He’s looking to become the 18th defenseman in NHL history, and just second active blueliner, to record 11 seasons of 40-plus points.

Sidney Crosby (581) enters tonight’s game two goals shy of tying Wayne Gretzky (583) for the seventhmost goals on a single franchise in NHL history.

Throughout his career, Sidney Crosby has played dominant hockey against the New York Islanders. In 84 career games, Crosby has recorded 132 points (41G-91A) against the Islanders, helping Pittsburgh to a 51-22- 11 record in those games. He has almost double the amount of multipoint games against them (39) as opposed to games with no points (21). Only Jaromir Jagr (155) has more points against the Islanders in NHL history than Crosby’s 132. Crosby’s 132 points versus the Islanders are also the most that any active player has against one single team.

Bryan Rust enters tonight’s game riding a season-long fourgame point streak (3G-1A). With a point tonight, Rust can have his first point streak of five or more games since his five-game streak from Jan. 30-Feb. 13, 2022 (7G-2A). It would also mark the eighth time in his career he’s had a point streak of five-plus games. With a point tonight, Rust can tie the seventh-longest point streak by a Penguin this season.

