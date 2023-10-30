News Feed

Sully Says: Ottawa was Opportunistic in 5-2 Loss to Senators
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Senators (10.28.23)
Pittsburgh's Shutout Against Colorado "An Important Win for a Lot of Reasons"
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Avalanche (10.26.23)
Kyle Dubas Shares His Perspective on Pittsburgh's Start
Colorado Presents a Tough Challenge for Penguins, "But I Think It's One We Need Right Now"
Sully Says: We Got an Awful Lot of Hockey in Front of Us
Penguins Announce Plans for Halloween Celebration on Monday, October 30 at PPG Paints Arena
Game Preview: Penguins vs. Stars (10.24.23)
Penguins Special Teams a Work in Progress
Consistency is the Operative Word
Ryan Shea's Support System Shows Up for His NHL Debut
Sully Says: "We Got What We Deserved" After 4-2 Loss in St. Louis
Game Preview: Penguins at Blues (10.21.23)
Penguins Tweak Lineup for First Time Since Opener
Penguins Foundation to Hold Highmark Bright Blue Futures Community Day
"The Total Package" and "A Really Nice Guy": Get to Know Reilly Smith
Sully Says: Penguins Lost Themselves for a Few Minutes in the Second, But Had a Hell of a Third

Game Preview: Penguins vs. Ducks (10.30.23)

The Anaheim Ducks come to Pittsburgh as the Penguins will try to pick up their third win at PPG Paints Arena this season tonight at 7:00 PM.

Doors open at 6:00 PM.

The game will be available to watch on SportsNet Pittsburgh locally, streamed via ESPN+ out-of-market, and on the radio in the Penguins app and 105.9 the X.

Fans are reminded that they are invited to wear their costumes for the Halloween Celebration. Full details are available here.

Team Records: PIT (3-5-0) ANA (4-4-0)

Game Notes

Jake Guentzel has seven goals and nine points in eight games against Anaheim. He enters tonight’s game with points in five-consecutive games versus Anaheim (6G-2A).

Sidney Crosby found the scoresheet for Pittsburgh on Saturday night, figuring in on both of the Penguins goals (1G-1A) in the loss. It marked the 449th multi-point effort of his career which ranks first among active players (Alex Ovechkin, 418) and is 11th in NHL history. Nearly 40% of every NHL game that Crosby has played in has been a multi-point effort (449/1,198 – 39.1%). Crosby has been held without a point just once this season, and has points in all five of his home games this year (3G-3A). His six points at home rank second on the team behind teammate Jake Guentzel.

Bryan Rust notched an assist on Saturday night against Ottawa, extending his point streak to a season-long three games (1G-2A). A point tonight would give Rust the 12th point streak of four or more games in his career, and first since Jan. 30, 2022-Feb. 13, 2022 (5GP – 7G-2A).

Jake Guentzel enters tonight’s game one goal shy of becoming the eighth player in franchise history to notch 200 goals. He’s looking to join Mario Lemieux (690), Sidney Crosby (555), Evgeni Malkin (475), Jaromir Jagr (439), Jean Pronovost (316), Rick Kehoe (312) and Kevin Stevens (260) as the only players to accomplish such a feat with Pittsburgh.

One of Pittsburgh’s offseason pickups, Matt Nieto, enters tonight’s game one point shy of 200 in his career. Last season, Nieto split the 2022.23 campaign between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche, recording 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points and two game-winning goals in 81 games

P.O Joseph is looking to appear in his 100th career NHL game. Last year, Joseph set career highs across the board in games played (75), goals (5), assists (16), points (21) and plus/minus (+8).

Theme Night

Halloween

A costume contest and other fun Halloween-themed activities will highlight the Penguins’ Halloween Celebration tonight.

Fans sporting their best Halloween costumes will have the chance to go home with prizes including autographed jerseys and treats from Milkshake Factory. One winner will be selected each period.

A free green screen photo booth will be set up in the DICK’S Sporting Goods Wall of Champions hallway behind Section 110 with Halloween-themed backgrounds and props. Free face painting will also be available.

Halloween-themed food and drink specials will be available throughout PPG Paints Arena, and PensGear will be selling a variety of themed souvenirs, including special hats and t-shirts.

Iceburgh, in-arena host Jayden Becker and members of the Orr’s Jewelers Ice Crew will be in costume throughout the game. Fans are reminded that Halloween costumes must be family-friendly, and masks must be removed when entering the building. No sharp objects or weapons (including fake or toy weapons) will be allowed.

Full details are available here.

