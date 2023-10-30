Game Preview: Penguins vs. Ducks (10.30.23)

Game Notes

Jake Guentzel has seven goals and nine points in eight games against Anaheim. He enters tonight’s game with points in five-consecutive games versus Anaheim (6G-2A).

Sidney Crosby found the scoresheet for Pittsburgh on Saturday night, figuring in on both of the Penguins goals (1G-1A) in the loss. It marked the 449th multi-point effort of his career which ranks first among active players (Alex Ovechkin, 418) and is 11th in NHL history. Nearly 40% of every NHL game that Crosby has played in has been a multi-point effort (449/1,198 – 39.1%). Crosby has been held without a point just once this season, and has points in all five of his home games this year (3G-3A). His six points at home rank second on the team behind teammate Jake Guentzel.

Bryan Rust notched an assist on Saturday night against Ottawa, extending his point streak to a season-long three games (1G-2A). A point tonight would give Rust the 12th point streak of four or more games in his career, and first since Jan. 30, 2022-Feb. 13, 2022 (5GP – 7G-2A).

Jake Guentzel enters tonight’s game one goal shy of becoming the eighth player in franchise history to notch 200 goals. He’s looking to join Mario Lemieux (690), Sidney Crosby (555), Evgeni Malkin (475), Jaromir Jagr (439), Jean Pronovost (316), Rick Kehoe (312) and Kevin Stevens (260) as the only players to accomplish such a feat with Pittsburgh.

One of Pittsburgh’s offseason pickups, Matt Nieto, enters tonight’s game one point shy of 200 in his career. Last season, Nieto split the 2022.23 campaign between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche, recording 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points and two game-winning goals in 81 games

P.O Joseph is looking to appear in his 100th career NHL game. Last year, Joseph set career highs across the board in games played (75), goals (5), assists (16), points (21) and plus/minus (+8).