Game Preview: Penguins at Sharks (11.04.23)

Game Notes

The Penguins have wins in back-to-back visits to SAP Center. A win tonight would give them their first three-game winning streak in San Jose since Nov. 10, 1995-Oct. 22, 1997 (3-0-0).

Erik Karlsson returns to San Jose for the first time to play the team that hosted his talents for the past five seasons. In 293 games with the Sharks from 2018-23, Karlsson recorded 243 points (52G-191A) and led all Sharks defensemen in goals, assists and points. During his tenure in San Jose, Karlsson ranked first in assists, sixth in goals and fourth in points.

Karlsson led San Jose in assists in 2019.20 (34) and 2022.23 (76) and led all Sharks in points in 2022.23 (101). Karlsson was a two-time All-Star in San Jose (2018.19 and ‘22.23) and was named to the NHL First All-Star Team in 2023. He also won his third Norris Trophy as the NHL’s best defenseman after wrapping up his final season in a Sharks sweater last year.

Tonight, Sidney Crosby is set to appear in his 1,200th NHL game. In doing so, Crosby will become the first player in franchise history, 10th active player, and 129th player in NHL history to reach this milestone. Through 1,199 games, Crosby has recorded 1,512 points (555G-957A). Only four players in NHL history have more points than him at the time of their 1,200th game: Wayne Gretzky (2,543), Marcel Dionne (1,723), Jaromir Jagr (1,536), and Phil Esposito (1,526). Former Penguin and Hall-of-Famer Mario Lemieux recorded his 1,723 points in 915 games played.

Bryan Rust has gotten off to a hot start through nine games. Rust is tied for first on Pittsburgh with five goals, and his seven points (5G-2A) are tied for fourth on the Penguins behind Evgeni Malkin (11), Sidney Crosby (10) and Jake Guentzel (9).

Jake Guentzel enters tonight’s game one goal shy of becoming the eighth player in franchise history to notch 200 goals. He’s looking to join Mario Lemieux (690), Sidney Crosby (555), Evgeni Malkin (476), Jaromir Jagr (439), Jean Pronovost (316), Rick Kehoe (312) and Kevin Stevens (260) as the only players to accomplish such a feat with Pittsburgh.

One of Pittsburgh’s offseason pickups, Matt Nieto, enters tonight’s game one point shy of 200 in his career. Last season, Nieto split the 2022. 23 campaign between the San Jose Sharks and Colorado Avalanche, recording 12 goals, 12 assists, 24 points and two game-winning goals in 81 games.

P.O Joseph is looking to appear in his 100th career NHL game. Last year, Joseph set career highs across the board in games played (75), goals (5), assists (16), points (21) and plus/minus (+8).