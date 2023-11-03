Latest News

Crosby set to play 1,200th NHL game for Penguins, continues to ‘love it’

36-year-old center to reach latest milestone against Sharks

Sidney Crosby PIT to play 1200th game

© Jeanine Leech/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby, on the verge of his 1,200th NHL game, is doing his part to help the Pittsburgh Penguins get untracked this season.

The center has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in nine games, including his highest goal total through the first nine games of a season since scoring five to start 2018-19.

But Pittsburgh is 3-6-0. It’s lost five of six entering a game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA).

Still, Crosby remains devoted.

“You don’t just love it when it’s good to you,” Crosby said. “You love it when it’s tough and when it’s difficult too. When that passion’s not there, or that love’s not there, it’s probably time to stop doing it.”

Crosby’s 1,199 NHL games are the most in Penguins history. His 1,512 points, 555 goals and 957 assists are each second, behind Mario Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists in 915 games).

The 36-year-old has lifted the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017). He won the Hart Trophy as League MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as the points leader in 2006-07 and 2013-14, and the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL leader in goals in 2009-10 and 2016-17.

PIT@DET: Crosby nets a PPG to make it to 1,500 point

Since those accolades, not much has changed.

In his 19th season since being selected No. 1 in the 2005 NHL Draft, Crosby remains one of the last players to leave the ice after practice, sometimes just outlasted by defenseman Kris Letang. He often speaks with Penguins coach Mike Sullivan at the white board along the glass, going over plays or formations.

“A lot of it goes unseen,” Sullivan said. “That’s why I’ve always said on so many occasions that it’s not by accident that this guy is as good as he is. Yeah, he’s talented, he’s gifted and all of those things. But he maximizes every opportunity that he has to be at his best.

“I think that commitment, in my experience of being around the game, has been unmatched by any other player I’ve seen.”

Crosby led Pittsburgh with 93 points (33 goals, 60 assists) in 82 games last season, his 18th straight averaging at least one point per game, the second most in NHL history behind Wayne Gretzky (19).

“Nothing really surprises you at this point,” said Jake Guentzel, the left wing on Crosby’s line. “He’s done it for such a long time. He’s a high-end player and he does it all over the ice. It’s been fun to watch over the years. He continues to amaze me. Every year, it seems like he’s getting better.”

Sidney Crosby is ninth in NHL Network rankings

As captain, Crosby is usually one of the first to call a prospect after they’ve been drafted by the Penguins. He does the same for players that have been acquired in a trade or signed in free agency.

“Despite all the stardom and recognition, he’s a guy that’s down to earth,” forward Bryan Rust said. “He treats everybody with respect. Doesn’t matter if you’re Mario Lemieux or the guy that’s cleaning the locker room, he’s going to treat you with the same level of respect.”

Kyle Dubas saw that first-hand.

After five seasons as general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Dubas spoke with Crosby before being hired as Penguins president of hockey operations on June 1, eventually taking on the full-time role of general manager Aug. 3.

“You hear all these things about Sid when you come in here,” Dubas said Oct. 9. “Then, every single day, you see a number of things that back it all up because you can’t really believe, on the outside, that it’s real. It’s more than real.

“Every day, you see more and more things from him on the leadership side, commitment, how he brings other people with him to everything. It’s not just about him and his routine. He wants the team to be together.”

That impact could be needed for the Penguins, off to their worst start since beginning 0-4-5 in Crosby’s 2005-06 rookie season.

Pittsburgh just lost three of four at home. Its next three will be on the road, beginning in San Jose.

Times have been easier for Crosby. But he hasn’t lost perspective.

“Like anything, there’s challenges and adversity,” Crosby said. “You get through it. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s something I’ve always dreamed of doing.

“I feel pretty fortunate to be doing it. So, I try not to complain, that’s for sure.”