Crosby set to play 1,200th NHL game for Penguins, continues to ‘love it’

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Sidney Crosby, on the verge of his 1,200th NHL game, is doing his part to help the Pittsburgh Penguins get untracked this season.

The center has 10 points (five goals, five assists) in nine games, including his highest goal total through the first nine games of a season since scoring five to start 2018-19.

But Pittsburgh is 3-6-0. It’s lost five of six entering a game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Saturday (10 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, NBCSCA).

Still, Crosby remains devoted.

“You don’t just love it when it’s good to you,” Crosby said. “You love it when it’s tough and when it’s difficult too. When that passion’s not there, or that love’s not there, it’s probably time to stop doing it.”

Crosby’s 1,199 NHL games are the most in Penguins history. His 1,512 points, 555 goals and 957 assists are each second, behind Mario Lemieux (1,723 points; 690 goals, 1,033 assists in 915 games).

The 36-year-old has lifted the Stanley Cup three times (2009, 2016, 2017). He won the Hart Trophy as League MVP and the Art Ross Trophy as the points leader in 2006-07 and 2013-14, and the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL leader in goals in 2009-10 and 2016-17.