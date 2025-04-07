What’s Brewing: Preparing for Playoffs; Round 1 Tickets on Sale

The Florida Panthers can almost taste it.

Having already punched their return ticket to the playoffs, the defending Stanley Cup champions have just five regular-season games remaining until the action ramps up.

After kicking off their final homestand against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday, the Panthers will host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday and Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

Taking a look at the standings, the Panthers (44-29-4) currently trail the Tampa Bay Lightning (44-26-6) by just two points for second place in the Atlantic Division, while also holding a two-point lead over the Ottawa Senators (42-29-6) for third place.

As always, it looks like playoff seeding will come down to the wire.

“I wouldn’t say it matters where we end up,” rookie forward Mackie Samoskevich said following Sunday’s loss in Detroit. “You’ve got to beat everybody if you’re going to win it all. I think it’s just not opening up our game, staying tight and working on our forecheck.”

To see what’s going on around the Territory this week and beyond, continue below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, April 8: vs. Toronto Maple Leafs – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : ESPN, ESPN+

ESPN, ESPN+ Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Thursday, April 10: vs. Detroit Red Wings – 7 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM 92.1 (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM 92.1 (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Theme: Autism Acceptance Night

Saturday, April 12: vs. Buffalo Sabres – 6 p.m. ET

**TV & Streaming** : Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market) Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931 Theme: Fan Appreciation Night

Fan Appreciation Night Giveaway: Upper Deck Cards

GET READY FOR ROUND 1

Don’t wait to score your tickets to the playoffs.

While the schedule has yet to be announced, fans can begin purchasing tickets for Round 1 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs as early at 10 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 9.

To purchase, visit FloridaPanthers.com/Tickets.

In order to receive pre-sale information, click HERE.

Trying to make back-to-back-to-back trips to the Stanley Cup Final, the Panthers have qualified for the postseason for the sixth straight year and 11th time in franchise history.

MATCHUP WITH THE MAPLE LEAFS

The Panthers will close the book on their season series with the Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Guaranteed to at least finish with a split, the Panthers have gone 2-1-0 against the Toronto this season, leading 10-6 in goals over those three games.

Strong on special teams, the Panthers are operating at 50% on the power play and 85.7% on the penalty kill in their season series with the Maple Leafs.

Up front, the “Sam’s Club” has been leading the charge, with Sam Bennett and Sam Reinhart each logging a team-leading five points against Toronto.

Possibly a playoff preview, this is a must-see matchup.

For tickets, click HERE.

PANTHERS TEAM AWARDS

The impending end of the regular season means it’s time to cast your vote.

Right now, fans are encouraged to select this year’s “Fan Choice” winner.

Last season, the honor went to captain Aleksander Barkov.

To make your voice heard, click HERE.

PANTHERS ON THE PROWL

Making a difference has never looked so cool.

During a press conference on Monday at Baptist Health IcePlex, the American Cancer Society (ACS) announced the launched of ‘Panthers on the Prowl,’ which is a Southeast Florida fundraising campaign supporting cancer research, patient services and more.

Co-chaired by Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito and his wife, Julie, ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ brings together art, community and philanthropy to support cancer research while celebrating South Florida’s hockey pride.

Donors to ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ can acquire their life-sized panther sculptures, which are intended to be displayed in workplaces, restaurants, boardrooms, homes and beyond, to serve as powerful symbols of solidarity with people facing cancer and support the ACS.

“Julie and I are thrilled to launch this unique initiative to support the American Cancer Society’s critical work,” said Bill Zito. “This campaign invites the South Florida community to Join the Prowl, raising funds and awareness for a cause that’s close to our hearts. Displaying your panther sculpture will show that you’re ‘IN’ and supporting the vision to end cancer for everyone.”

For more information, click HERE.

MILESTONE WATCH

Evan Rodrigues is five goals away from his 100 th NHL goal.

NHL goal. Anton Lundell is four assists away from his 100 th NHL assist.

NHL assist. Seth Jones is one goal away from his 100 th NHL goal.

NHL goal. Carter Verhaeghe is three points away from his 300 th NHL point.

NHL point. Aleksander Barkov is seven assists away from his 500 th NHL assist.

NHL assist. Uvis Balinskis is three games away from his 100th NHL game.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

With the regular season wind down, look back with the latest Primetime Panthers.

From championship rings to big wins, it’s already been quite a season.