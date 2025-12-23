Eriksson, Klyvo to represent Panthers at 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship

It’s time for the next generation to take center stage.

From Dec. 26-Jan.5, the Florida Panthers will have a pair of promising young prospects vying for a gold medal at the 2026 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship in Minnesota.

Linus Eriksson, a second-round pick (58th overall) in the 2024 NHL Draft will be suiting up for Sweden, while Mads Kongsbak Klyvo, a fourth-round pick in 2025, will play for Denmark.

Games will be broadcast on NHL Network in the United States.

Eriksson and Sweden will compete in Group A against defending champion USA, Slovakia, Switzerland and Germany in the preliminary round at Grand Casino Arena in St. Paul.

Klyvo and Denmark will compete in Group B against Canada, Finland, Czechia and Latvia at 3M Arena at Mariucci on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

In the midst of his second season in Sweden’s top league, the SHL, Eriksson, who won’t turn 20 until March, has dished out two assists in 25 games for Timra IK. Still getting his feet wet against grown men, he’s currently playing in a bottom-six role as he adjusts to the pro game.

No stranger to the international stage, Eriksson, who’s received praise from scouts for his leadership skills, captained Sweden to a bronze medal at the U18 World Juniors in 2024.

Last year, the Stockholm native scored pair of goals for Sweden at the U20 World Juniors.

“It was a big jump,” Eriksson said of moving up to the SHL. “It’s such good players.”

Hoping to help Denmark fend off relegation and make a surprise run at the World Juniors, Klyvo proudly stands out as the only player on his team that’s been drafted into the NHL.

Yet to take the ice this season due to an injury, Kylvo, who turned 18 in May, recorded 29 points (14G, 15A) in 42 games with Frolunda HC J20 in Sweden’s J20 Nationell in 2024-25.

Appearing in both the U18 and U20 D1A IIHF World Junior Championships last season, Klyvo helped Denmark earn promotions in both age groups. At the U18 tournament, he was one of Denmark’s top players, notching nine points (4G, 5A) in five games.

After helping his home country earn a promotion, his goal is now to keep it there.

“I’m really excited for the World Juniors,” Klyvo said when asked about the tournament during Florida’s development camp. “I think that’s probably the biggest international [junior] tournament in the world. There’s a lot of hype and such. I’m looking forward to it.”

The full schedule for the World Juniors is as follows (all times ET):

Dec. 26

Sweden (Eriksson) vs. Slovakia; 1 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Denmark (Klyvo) vs. Finland; 3:30 p.m. NHLN, TSN

Germany vs. United States; 6 p.m. ET, NHLN, TSN

Canada vs. Czechia; 8:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Dec. 27

Slovakia vs. Germany; 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN3

Latvia vs. Canada; 4:30 p.m., TSN

United States vs. Switzerland; 6 p.m., NHLN, TSN3

Denmark (Klyvo) vs. Czechia; 8:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Dec. 28

Sweden (Eriksson) vs. Switzerland; 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Finland vs. Latvia; 4:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Dec. 29

Germany vs. Sweden (Eriksson); 1 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Finland vs. Czechia; 3:30 p.m. ET, NHLN, TSN

Slovakia vs. United States; 6 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Canada vs. Denmark (Klyvo); 8:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Dec. 30

Switzerland vs. Germany; 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Latvia vs. Denmark (Klyvo); 4:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Dec. 31

Switzerland vs. Slovakia; 1 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Czechia vs. Latvia; 3:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

United States vs. Sweden (Eriksson); 6 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Canada vs. Finland; 8:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Jan. 2

Relegation game, 3M Arena; 12:30 p.m.

Quarterfinal 1, Grand Casino Arena; 2 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Quarterfinal 2, 3M Arena; 4:30 p.m., TSN

Quarterfinal 3, Grand Casino Arena; 6 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Quarterfinal 4, 3M Arena; 8:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Jan. 4 (Grand Casino Arena)

Semifinal 1; 4:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Semifinal 2; 8:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Jan. 5 (Grand Casino Arena)

Third-place game; 4:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN

Championship game; 8:30 p.m., NHLN, TSN