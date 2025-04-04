Panthers Prospect Report: April 4, 2025

_SOCIAL_16x9

© Jacob Kupferman/Charlotte Checkers

By Rob Darragh
@darraghfla FloridaPanthers.com

With some playoffs starting and more around the corner, another edition of the Florida Panthers Prospect Report has arrived.

Check back regularly for new updates on players in the pipeline.

Prospect Spotlight

Oliver Okuliar

Okuliar will have plenty to be proud of in his first pro year in North America.

The 24-year-old Slovakian forward has registered 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) and a +6 plus/minus ranking in 61 games for the Charlotte Checkers.

Helping the Checkers punch their seventh straight ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs, Okuliar ranks fifth in goals, sixth in points, sixth in shots (118) and first in penalty minutes (97).

Matvei Shuravin

It’s been a career season for the mobile Russian defenseman.

In 38 games for Krasnaya Armiya Moskva of the MHL, the 2024 third-round pick (97th overall) has tallied 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) and a +26 plus/minus rating.

Providing additional offense late in the season, the 19-year-old has logged seven points (two goals, five assists) and a +6 plus/minus rating in the last 10 games.

Signed

Anton Lundmark

On Thursday, the Panthers announced the signing of 23-year-old Anton Lundmark.

“Anton is a robust forward who has elevated his game rising through the professional hockey ranks in Sweden,” Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito said in the team’s official release. “We look forward to his continued development in our organization.”

The 6-foot-4 Swedish forward has recorded nine points (five goals, four assists) in 49 games for Timrå IK of the SHL.

NCAA/CHL Playoffs Update

  • Jack Devine: University of Denver advanced to the Frozen Four, beating Providence (5-1) and Boston College (3-1), will play Western Michigan on April 10th
  • Tyler Muszelik: University of Connecticut fell to Penn St. (3-2) in the Regional Semifinals after beating Quinnipiac (4-1)
  • Vladislav Lukashevich: Michigan State lost to Cornell (4-3) in the first round of Regionals
  • Hunter St. Martin: Medicine Hat Tigers are ahead 3-1 in the series against the Swift Current Broncos in the first round of the WHL Playoffs
  • Gracyn Sawchyn: Edmonton Oil Kings own a 3-1 advantage in the series over the Prince Albert Raiders in the first round of the WHL Playoffs
  • Luke Coughlin: Rimouski Océanic swept the Charlottetown Islanders 4-0 in the first round of the QMJHL Playoffs

Panthers Prospects 2024-25 Statistics

AHL/ECHL

Sandis Vilmanis | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 53GP, 7G, 14A, 21Pts

Ryan McAllister | F | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 16GP, 7G, 8A, 15Pts

Justin Sourdif | F | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 42GP, 16G, 18A, 34Pts

Wilmer Skoog | F | Age 25 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 64GP, 8G, 15A, 23Pts

Oliver Okuliar | F | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 61GP, 14G, 16A, 30Pts

Ben Steeves | F | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 52GP, 9G, 12A, 21Pts

Josh Davies | F | Age 21 | Team: Savannah Ghost Pirates | 28GP, 8G, 4A, 12Pts

Liam Arnsby | F | Age 21 | Team: Savannah Ghost Pirates | 37GP, 3G, 4A, 7Pts

Kai Schwindt | F | Age 21 | Team: Savannah Ghost Pirates | 65GP, 8G, 11A, 19Pts

Evan Nause | D | Age 22 | Team: Savannah Ghost Pirates | 57GP, 6G, 19A, 25Pts

Mike Benning | D | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 47GP, 8G, 20A, 28Pts

Marek Alscher | D | Age 20 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 47GP, 2G, 7A, 9Pts

Zach Uens | D | Age 23 | Team: Savannah Ghost Pirates | 56GP, 4G, 11A, 15Pts

Cooper Black | G | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 16GP, GAA 1.91, SV% .913

CHL

Hunter St. Martin | F | Age 19 | Team: Medicine Hat Tigers | 65GP, 39G, 20A, 59Pts

Gracyn Sawchyn | F | Age 20 | Team: Edmonton Oil Kings | 54GP, 30G, 48A, 78Pts

Luke Coughlin | D | Age 19 | Team: Rimouski Océanic | 54GP, 4G, 20A, 24Pts

NCAA

Jack Devine | F | Age 21 | Team: University of Denver | 43GP, 13G, 44A, 57Pts

Vladislav Lukashevich | D | Age 21 | Team: Michigan State University | 29GP, 1G, 6A, 7Pts

Tyler Muszelik | G | Age 20 | Team: University of Connecticut | 22GP, GAA 2.28, SV% .914

Europe

Linus Eriksson | F | Age 19 | Team: Timrå IK| 18GP, 1G, 3A, 4Pts

Anton Lundmark | F | Age 23 | Team: Timrå IK | 49GP, 5G, 4A, 9Pts

Simon Zether | F | Age 19 | Team: Rögle BK | 25GP, 4G, 8A, 12Pts

Stepan Gorbunov | Age 18 | Team: Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk | 9GP, 6G, 7A, 13Pts

Stepan Zvyagin | F | Age 20 | Team: Kunlun Red Star | 27GP, 2G, 1A, 3Pts

Jakub Kos | F | Age 21 | Team: HC Kometa Brno | 52GP, 5G, 8A, 13Pts

Matvei Shuravin | D | Age 19 | Team: Krasnaya Armiya Moskva | 38GP, 4G, 20A, 24Pts

Albert Wikman | D | Age 20 | Team: Södertälje SK | 47GP, 5G, 3A, 8Pts

Ludvig Jansson | D | Age 21 | Team: Luleå HF | 50GP, 1G, 3A, 4Pts

Nathan Staios | D | Age 23 | Team: Vimmerby HC | 35GP, 4G, 9A, 13Pts

Denis Gabdrakhmanov | G | Age 19 | Team: Tyumenski Legion | 26GP, GAA 2.89, SV% .930

Kirill Gerasimyuk | G | Age 21 | Team: Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk| 24GP, GAA 1.75, SV% .933

Olof Glifford | G | Age 20 | Team: HV71 | 13GP, GAA 2.67, SV% .895

