Panthers Prospect Report: April 4, 2025

Matvei Shuravin
It’s been a career season for the mobile Russian defenseman.
In 38 games for Krasnaya Armiya Moskva of the MHL, the 2024 third-round pick (97th overall) has tallied 24 points (four goals, 20 assists) and a +26 plus/minus rating.
Providing additional offense late in the season, the 19-year-old has logged seven points (two goals, five assists) and a +6 plus/minus rating in the last 10 games.
Signed
Anton Lundmark
On Thursday, the Panthers announced the signing of 23-year-old Anton Lundmark.
“Anton is a robust forward who has elevated his game rising through the professional hockey ranks in Sweden,” Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito said in the team’s official release. “We look forward to his continued development in our organization.”
The 6-foot-4 Swedish forward has recorded nine points (five goals, four assists) in 49 games for Timrå IK of the SHL.
NCAA/CHL Playoffs Update
- Jack Devine: University of Denver advanced to the Frozen Four, beating Providence (5-1) and Boston College (3-1), will play Western Michigan on April 10th
- Tyler Muszelik: University of Connecticut fell to Penn St. (3-2) in the Regional Semifinals after beating Quinnipiac (4-1)
- Vladislav Lukashevich: Michigan State lost to Cornell (4-3) in the first round of Regionals
- Hunter St. Martin: Medicine Hat Tigers are ahead 3-1 in the series against the Swift Current Broncos in the first round of the WHL Playoffs
- Gracyn Sawchyn: Edmonton Oil Kings own a 3-1 advantage in the series over the Prince Albert Raiders in the first round of the WHL Playoffs
- Luke Coughlin: Rimouski Océanic swept the Charlottetown Islanders 4-0 in the first round of the QMJHL Playoffs
Panthers Prospects 2024-25 Statistics
AHL/ECHL
Sandis Vilmanis | F | Age 21 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 53GP, 7G, 14A, 21Pts
Ryan McAllister | F | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 16GP, 7G, 8A, 15Pts
Justin Sourdif | F | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 42GP, 16G, 18A, 34Pts
Wilmer Skoog | F | Age 25 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 64GP, 8G, 15A, 23Pts
Oliver Okuliar | F | Age 24 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 61GP, 14G, 16A, 30Pts
Ben Steeves | F | Age 22 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 52GP, 9G, 12A, 21Pts
Josh Davies | F | Age 21 | Team: Savannah Ghost Pirates | 28GP, 8G, 4A, 12Pts
Liam Arnsby | F | Age 21 | Team: Savannah Ghost Pirates | 37GP, 3G, 4A, 7Pts
Kai Schwindt | F | Age 21 | Team: Savannah Ghost Pirates | 65GP, 8G, 11A, 19Pts
Evan Nause | D | Age 22 | Team: Savannah Ghost Pirates | 57GP, 6G, 19A, 25Pts
Mike Benning | D | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 47GP, 8G, 20A, 28Pts
Marek Alscher | D | Age 20 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 47GP, 2G, 7A, 9Pts
Zach Uens | D | Age 23 | Team: Savannah Ghost Pirates | 56GP, 4G, 11A, 15Pts
Cooper Black | G | Age 23 | Team: Charlotte Checkers | 16GP, GAA 1.91, SV% .913
CHL
Hunter St. Martin | F | Age 19 | Team: Medicine Hat Tigers | 65GP, 39G, 20A, 59Pts
Gracyn Sawchyn | F | Age 20 | Team: Edmonton Oil Kings | 54GP, 30G, 48A, 78Pts
Luke Coughlin | D | Age 19 | Team: Rimouski Océanic | 54GP, 4G, 20A, 24Pts
NCAA
Jack Devine | F | Age 21 | Team: University of Denver | 43GP, 13G, 44A, 57Pts
Vladislav Lukashevich | D | Age 21 | Team: Michigan State University | 29GP, 1G, 6A, 7Pts
Tyler Muszelik | G | Age 20 | Team: University of Connecticut | 22GP, GAA 2.28, SV% .914
Europe
Linus Eriksson | F | Age 19 | Team: Timrå IK| 18GP, 1G, 3A, 4Pts
Anton Lundmark | F | Age 23 | Team: Timrå IK | 49GP, 5G, 4A, 9Pts
Simon Zether | F | Age 19 | Team: Rögle BK | 25GP, 4G, 8A, 12Pts
Stepan Gorbunov | Age 18 | Team: Belye Medvedi Chelyabinsk | 9GP, 6G, 7A, 13Pts
Stepan Zvyagin | F | Age 20 | Team: Kunlun Red Star | 27GP, 2G, 1A, 3Pts
Jakub Kos | F | Age 21 | Team: HC Kometa Brno | 52GP, 5G, 8A, 13Pts
Matvei Shuravin | D | Age 19 | Team: Krasnaya Armiya Moskva | 38GP, 4G, 20A, 24Pts
Albert Wikman | D | Age 20 | Team: Södertälje SK | 47GP, 5G, 3A, 8Pts
Ludvig Jansson | D | Age 21 | Team: Luleå HF | 50GP, 1G, 3A, 4Pts
Nathan Staios | D | Age 23 | Team: Vimmerby HC | 35GP, 4G, 9A, 13Pts
Denis Gabdrakhmanov | G | Age 19 | Team: Tyumenski Legion | 26GP, GAA 2.89, SV% .930
Kirill Gerasimyuk | G | Age 21 | Team: Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk| 24GP, GAA 1.75, SV% .933
Olof Glifford | G | Age 20 | Team: HV71 | 13GP, GAA 2.67, SV% .895