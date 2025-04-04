Panthers Prospect Report: April 4, 2025

With some playoffs starting and more around the corner, another edition of the Florida Panthers Prospect Report has arrived.

Prospect Spotlight

Oliver Okuliar

Okuliar will have plenty to be proud of in his first pro year in North America.

The 24-year-old Slovakian forward has registered 30 points (14 goals, 16 assists) and a +6 plus/minus ranking in 61 games for the Charlotte Checkers.

Helping the Checkers punch their seventh straight ticket to the Calder Cup Playoffs, Okuliar ranks fifth in goals, sixth in points, sixth in shots (118) and first in penalty minutes (97).