‘Panthers on the Prowl’ Statues for a Cause Launches in Conjunction with the American Cancer Society and Bill and Julie Zito

Ft. Lauderdale, FL – March 24, 2025 – At a press conference at the Baptist Health IcePlex, the American Cancer Society (ACS) announced today the launch of ‘Panthers on the Prowl,’ a Southeast Florida fundraising campaign with the goal to support cancer research, patient services and advocacy programs. Co-chaired by Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito and his wife, Julie, ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ brings together art, community and philanthropy to support cancer research and patient services, while celebrating South Florida’s hockey pride.

Inspired by Chicago’s famed ‘Cows on Parade,’ local businesses, individual donors or anyone who wants to support cancer research can acquire their life-sized panther sculptures with a charitable donation to ACS. The sculptures— intended to be displayed in workplaces, restaurants, boardrooms, homes and beyond—will serve as powerful symbols of solidarity with people facing cancer and support the ACS’s mission to ensure that everyone can prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer.

“Julie and I are thrilled to launch this unique initiative to support the American Cancer Society’s critical work,” said Bill Zito. “This campaign invites the South Florida community to Join the Prowl, raising funds and awareness for a cause that’s close to our hearts. Displaying your panther sculpture will show that you’re ‘IN’ and supporting the vision to end cancer for everyone.”

The campaign will culminate at a special ‘Panthers on the Prowl Night’ at Amerant Bank Arena during the Panthers 2025-26 NHL season, where all decorated panthers will be displayed for the public to view.

Baptist Health has committed to create and display panthers as a part of this campaign and as another show of ongoing commitment to bring awareness to Cancer Research. ‘Panthers on the Prowl’ content will also be featured in upcoming Hockey Fights Cancer events.

The event will also feature a unique panther sculpture by World famous artist Romero Britto, which will be auctioned as part of the campaign finale.

How to Get Involved:

The American Cancer Society invites business leaders to take part in ‘Panthers on the Prowl’. Here’s how:

Donate to Secure your Panther: Visit cancer.org/panthersontheprowl

Create a Masterpiece: Use your panther sculpture for team-building, or collaborate with a local artist or school to bring your vision to life.

Showcase Your Panther: Display your creation in a high-profile location to spark conversation and awareness.

Share Your Panther on Social Media: Use #panthersontheprowl to share your commitment to the cause. Follow @PanthersOTProwl on X and Instagram and share your story ‘I Joined the Prowl Because’

Join Us at Amerant Bank Arena this Fall: Display your panther alongside others, connect with the community, and celebrate the impact of this united effort.

Panther Auction: Details to follow for completed Panthers.

The American Cancer Society calls on Southeast Florida businesses to join this campaign to raise much-needed funds for its lifesaving mission. For more information, visit cancer.org/panthersontheprowl

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a mission to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, ACS has improved the lives of people with cancer and their families, working through advocacy, research, and patient support to ensure equal access to cancer prevention, detection, treatment, and survival. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Bill Zito

Bill Zito is President of Hockey Operations and General Manager of the Florida Panthers. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he is a graduate of Yale University and the University of Wisconsin Law School. In 1995, he founded Acme World Sports, forming it into a top global talent agency for hockey players, before joining the Columbus Blue Jackets front office in 2013. Since joining the Panthers in 2020, Zito has led the Panthers to four consecutive postseason berths and back-to-back Stanley Cup Final appearances, culminating in Florida’s first championship in 2024. He is the sixth GM in history to win both the Calder Cup (with the Columbus’ affiliate, the Lake Eerie Monsters in 2016) and the Stanley Cup and has been nominated for GM of the Year in three of his first four seasons with the Panthers.