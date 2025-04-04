POSTCARD: Samoskevich checks in from Ottawa

Hey Panthers fans,

You definitely feel the buzz building a little bit right now.

With just a few games left in the season, this is when you want to start gearing up and playing in playoff-like games so that you’re ready when those games finally do come.

I’m definitely getting more and more excited every day.

As a rookie, it’s been so much fun spending time on the road this season.

I’ve seen so many cities and so many rinks that I grew up either watching on TV or going to watch games in. It’s been a pretty cool experience. Being with all the guys has been great.

On the ice, I’m just trying to grow every game. I want to take the good ones and see what I can do better, and with the bad ones it’s the same thing. Brick by brick, I feel like I’ve gotten better.

I think about a month into the season things started to feel pretty normal. I started to get into a routine and started getting used to things. I started building my game and getting a little more confidence. When that happened, I started feeling good and having more fun.

Being a young guy, it’s also been huge for me to get to play with so many great players as a rookie. When these guys went on the run they went on last year, I was watching them the whole time. Having them by my side to help me along the way now, it’s been huge for me.

The fans in South Florida have all been great to me, too. They’re so nice down here. Even just seeing them outside the rink, they’re always positive. Playing in front of them right now is so fun.

Just like my NHL debut, I’ve also dreamt of that first playoff game.

Whatever building we’re in, it’ll be buzzing. It’ll be so much fun. I can’t wait.

Looking ahead to our game in Ottawa on Saturday, that’s a team we might see in the playoffs. It’s one of those games where you can kind of see how you stack up against them coming into the playoffs here. The biggest thing for us is to just focus on our own game.

See you back in South Florida,

Mackie Samoskevich

*As told to FloridaPanthers.com's Jameson Olive