Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Anton Lundmark on a One-Year, Entry-Level Contract

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zitoannounced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Anton Lundmark on a one-year, entry-level contract commencing in the 2025-26 season.

“Anton is a robust forward who has elevated his game rising through the professional hockey ranks in Sweden,” said Zito. “We look forward to his continued development in our organization.”

Lundmark, 23, has appeared in 49 games this season with Timra IK of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL), posting nine points (5-4-9). He also skated in four SHL playoff games with Timra IK in 2024-25.

The 6-foot-4, 192-pound native of Sarestad, Sweden previously skated in two seasons with Tingsryds AIF (2022-23 to 2023-24) of HockeyAllsvenskan, the second-highest league in Sweden, producing 25 points (7-18-25) in 54 games. He also competed in three seasons with Skovde IK (2020-21 to 2022-23) and Borlange HF (2020-21) of HockeyEttan.

Prior to his professional career, Lundmark registered six points (2-4-6) in 23 games for Leksands IF J20 of Sweden’s J20 SuperElit league.

