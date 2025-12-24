RECAP: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 2

RALEIGH, N.C. – It was just four days ago that the Florida Panthers scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of the third period to pull off a stunning comeback and beat the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena.

This time, they didn’t want to wait as long.

Down 2-0 entering the third period on Tuesday, the Panthers scored four goals in the first 10 minutes of the final frame to come from behind once again and head into the holiday break with a 5-2 win over the Hurricanes at Lenovo Center.

“It’s a big win for us,” said goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky, who stopped 17 of 19 shots to pick up his 15th win of the season. “They’re a good team. The [first] two periods were tough for us, but we battled through, we worked hard, and we got rewarded in the third period.”

Heading into the holiday break with a head full of steam, the Panthers have won eight of their last 10 games and occupy a wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference at 20-14-2.

For a team overwhelmed by injuries, you couldn’t have asked for better than that.

“We could've been in a world of hurt going into Christmas, almost an insurmountable task,” head coach Paul Maurice said. “And the opposite is true. We're 8-2 in our last 10. The two games we lost were on back-to-back nights. I'm really proud how they stuck together."

Opening the scoring in the first period, the Hurricanes an early lead when Eric Robinson beat Sergei Bobrovsky with a short-side snipe from the right circle to make it 1-0 at 4:11.

A tight-gap game, the first period finished with just 10 combined shots on goal.

After killing off a power play to start the second period, the Hurricanes doubled their lead when Andrei Svechnikov flew out of the box, took a tape-to-tape stretch pass from Jordan Staal and fired a shot through Bobrovsky’s five-hole on a breakaway to make it 2-0 at 1:58.

Keeping Carolina from tacking on another goal soon after, Bobrovsky lunged to his right to rob Staal on a shot from the doorstep that came at the end of a slick passing sequence.

Struggling to generate, the Panthers had a season-low eight shots on goal after two periods.

But from that point on, they flipped a switch.

Cutting the deficit in half shortly after Frederik Andersen robbed Anton Lundell on a shot from the slot, Niko Mikkola sent the puck off a defender’s skate and into the back of the cage to get the Panthers on the board and bring the score to 2-1 at 3:53 of the third period.