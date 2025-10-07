What’s Brewing: Panthers start 2025-26 season

By Rob Darragh
FORT LAUDERDALE - Let the fun begin.

Kicking off the 2025-26 season, the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena at 5 p.m. ET.

Before officially wiping the slate clean, the team will raise their 2025 Stanley Cup banner ahead of puck drop.

“It’s something that you kind of look back at what you achieved, you’re proud of the achievement, but it gives you hunger to do it again,” Anton Lundell said after the team’s morning skate at Baptist Health IcePlex.

Following the season opener, the Panthers will continue their homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday and Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

To see what else is going on at the start of the season, continue reading below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Oct. 7: Chicago Blackhawks - 5 p.m. ET

  • TV: ESPN
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL app; SiriusXM 91 / App & Streaming 931
  • Tickets: Click Here

Thursday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m. ET

  • TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 222 / App & Streaming 931
  • Tickets: Click Here

Saturday, Oct. 11: Ottawa Senators - 7 p.m. ET

  • TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV
  • Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 221 / App & Streaming 931
  • Tickets: Click Here

PREGAME PARTY

Get the season started off right!

Join fellow fans on the Publix Plaza at 2:30 p.m. and enjoy discounted food and drink, music and more.

You may even get the chance to see the Stanley Cup!

TWICE AS NICE

On Monday, the Panthers received their 2025 Stanley Cup Championship rings in a private event at the FTL War Memorial Auditorium.

In addition to the side-by-side Cups, the ring displays a collection of memories from the championship run.

For more on the new ring, click here.

GREGOR SIGNED

On Tuesday, the Panthers announced that they had agreed to terms with forward Noah Gregor, who was in camp on a Professional-Tryout, on a one-year, two-way contract.

"It's a great opportunity to get on a winning team, get on an organization that every team tries to emulate,” said Gregor. “I was really happy they gave me the opportunity to try out and things have worked out well."

Gregor has played in 293 NHL games between the San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, and Toronto Maple Leafs.

In that time, Gregor has registered 70 points (36G, 34A) and 553 hits.

MILESTONE WATCH

  • Seth Jones is one goal away from 100th NHL goal
  • Dmitry Kulikov is three assists away from 200th NHL assist
  • Evan Rodrigues is four goals away from 100th NHL goal
  • Jeff Petry is four goals away from 100th NHL goal
  • Anton Lundell is five games away from 300th NHL game
  • Sam Reinhart is six goals away from 300th NHL goal
  • Jesper Boqvist is eight points away from 100th NHL point

