What’s Brewing: Panthers start 2025-26 season

FORT LAUDERDALE - Let the fun begin.

Kicking off the 2025-26 season, the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will host the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday at Amerant Bank Arena at 5 p.m. ET.

Before officially wiping the slate clean, the team will raise their 2025 Stanley Cup banner ahead of puck drop.

“It’s something that you kind of look back at what you achieved, you’re proud of the achievement, but it gives you hunger to do it again,” Anton Lundell said after the team’s morning skate at Baptist Health IcePlex.

Following the season opener, the Panthers will continue their homestand against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday and Ottawa Senators on Saturday.

To see what else is going on at the start of the season, continue reading below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Oct. 7: Chicago Blackhawks - 5 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

ESPN Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL app; SiriusXM 91 / App & Streaming 931

104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL app; SiriusXM 91 / App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click Here

Thursday, Oct. 9: Philadelphia Flyers - 7 p.m. ET

TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 222 / App & Streaming 931

104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 222 / App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click Here

Saturday, Oct. 11: Ottawa Senators - 7 p.m. ET

TV: WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV

WSFL, WHDT, WFTX, PanthersPlus.TV Radio: 104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 221 / App & Streaming 931

104.3 WQAM-FM/560 WQAM-AM (Dade/Broward); 106.3 WESP-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; NHL App; SiriusXM 221 / App & Streaming 931 Tickets: Click Here

PREGAME PARTY

Get the season started off right!

Join fellow fans on the Publix Plaza at 2:30 p.m. and enjoy discounted food and drink, music and more.

You may even get the chance to see the Stanley Cup!

TWICE AS NICE

On Monday, the Panthers received their 2025 Stanley Cup Championship rings in a private event at the FTL War Memorial Auditorium.

In addition to the side-by-side Cups, the ring displays a collection of memories from the championship run.

For more on the new ring, click here.