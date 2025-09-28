Panthers fans flock to Baptist Health IcePlex for Fan Fest

FORT LAUDERDALE – Just like players, fans also need preseason reps.

Preparing to cheer on the Florida Panthers in their quest for a third straight Stanley Cup, fans packed the stands at Baptist Health IcePlex during Training Camp Fan Fest on Sunday.

As each player took the ice, they were showered with applause.

“I didn’t expect so many fans to come out and see practice,” said defenseman Dmitry Kulikov. “It’s a sign that hockey’s growing in South Florida, and the fan base is excited for a new season.”

Presented by Baptist Health, the Fan Fest also featured a variety family activities and games, as well as appearances by Stanley C. Panther, Viktor E. Ratt and the Dance Team.

Much to the delight of those in attendance, the Stanley Cup also made a surprise appearance.