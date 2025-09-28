Panthers fans flock to Baptist Health IcePlex for Fan Fest

"It’s always nice getting to see them again," Sam Reinhart said

fanfeststory
By Jameson Olive
FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Just like players, fans also need preseason reps.

Preparing to cheer on the Florida Panthers in their quest for a third straight Stanley Cup, fans packed the stands at Baptist Health IcePlex during Training Camp Fan Fest on Sunday.

As each player took the ice, they were showered with applause.

“I didn’t expect so many fans to come out and see practice,” said defenseman Dmitry Kulikov. “It’s a sign that hockey’s growing in South Florida, and the fan base is excited for a new season.”

Presented by Baptist Health, the Fan Fest also featured a variety family activities and games, as well as appearances by Stanley C. Panther, Viktor E. Ratt and the Dance Team.

Much to the delight of those in attendance, the Stanley Cup also made a surprise appearance.

“It gives you a little extra jump,” forward Sam Reinhart said of the boost players received from the gathered masses in the morning. “It’s the first time we’re seeing a lot of them since some pretty good times a couple months ago. It’s always nice getting to see them again.”

On the fourth day of camp, that boost was especially needed.

Given how notoriously exhausting the first week of camp is for the Panthers, the cheers coming from the stands helped players fight through the pain.

Just like in a game, a push from the crowd goes a long way.

“It was really good bringing fans into Day 4 because nobody feels good today,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the timing of Fan Fest. “Their bodies are hurting. Everybody’s got a groin issue. Having people in the building, I don’t think they (the players) were trying to show each other up, but they’re humans and it just gets a little faster [with fans].”

Miss out on Fan Fest?

No worries!

Fans can catch the Panthers on the ice once again when they host the Carolina Hurricanes for a preseason matchup at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 6 p.m. ET.

Following Sunday’s practice, Maurice said the plan for the game is to deploy close to an equal mix of veteran players and prospects.

For tickets, click HERE.

News Feed

Panthers ready to press on: ‘We’re usually pretty good at overcoming challenges’

Panthers Statement on Aleksander Barkov's Injury

‘No next man for his skates’: Barkov undergoes surgery for knee injury

Hispanic Excellence: Nonprofit & Public Service

Florida Panthers Announce Youth & Adult Hockey Programs for 2025-26 Season

RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2 (Preseason)

Lundell wants to ‘take the next step’ in 2025-26

Panthers take on the Hurricanes in preseason matchup

Florida Panthers and Scripps Sports Announce Programming for the 2025-26 Season

Forsling: ‘I’m just going to try to defend as much as I can and play hard’

Florida Panthers Announce ‘Vets Homefront Help’ Program with South Shore Plumbing

Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 55 Players

Stream Florida Panthers Games at Home or On-the-Go with ‘Panthers Plus’ Available Now

DOUBLEHEADER RECAP: ‘We’re going to learn some stuff from today’

Panthers start preseason with doubleheader in Nashville

PROSPECTS: Lundmark 'on top of the moon' after signing with Panthers

Tkachuk represents Panthers on ESPN's College GameDay broadcast in Miami 

New Cats: Kunin, Petry excited to ‘help the team continue to have success’