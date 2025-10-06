Florida Panthers Receive 2025 Stanley Cup Championship Rings

SUNRISE, Fla. – In collaboration with The Champions Collective, the Florida Panthers players, coaches, management and select hockey operations staff received their 2025 Stanley Cup Championship rings tonight at a private event at War Memorial Auditorium in Fort Lauderdale.

Panthers players, coaches and hockey operations personnel received the 2025 Stanley Cup Championship Ring which is hand-crafted in 14-karat white and yellow gold with over 450 diamonds and genuine rubies.

"When designing this ring we wanted to appropriately memorialize the story of the 2024-25 Florida Panthers, the team that defended their title against overwhelming odds to bring another championship to South Florida,” said Panthers Owner & Alternate Governor Teresa Viola. “This ring symbolizes our continued pursuit of excellence, our commitment to the community and the values embodied by our players, coaches and staff.”

The ring top prominently displays ‘PANTHERS’ in 14-karat yellow gold. Behind the tab are two Stanley Cups representing the 2024 and 2025 championship seasons with 81 brilliant diamonds, sitting atop 20 genuine rubies which are encircled by 40 round genuine rubies. On the left and right sides of the ring top, the Panthers ‘STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS’ title is set in 14-karat yellow gold adorned with 145 diamonds. Additionally, 122 additional diamonds flood the remaining sides of the ring top and 18 princess-cut genuine rubies, set in 14-karat yellow gold, surround the ring’s edge.

“After crafting their 2024 Stanley Cup ring, we were thrilled to work with the Florida Panthers again to celebrate their second consecutive championship,” said Chris Poitras, SVP and GM of The Champions Collective. “The 2025 ring features details that bring the back-to-back champions’ story to life and we are honored to present it to the Panthers organization.”

The left side of the ring displays the recipient’s name in 14-karat yellow gold with the side panel in the shape of the Panthers primary shield logo with a tab featuring either the recipient’s title within the organization or ‘PANTHERS.’ Within the distinct shield and atop a 14-karat yellow gold sun is the recipient’s jersey number in diamonds or the Panthers alternate mark.

On the right side of the ring, ‘FLORIDA’ is displayed in 14-karat yellow gold, honoring the state of Florida. Inside the side panel is the year ‘2025’ studded with 29 diamonds, along with the Panthers modernized ‘Leaping Cat’ logo and a banner memorializing the back-to-back Stanley Cup Championships. Completing the right side of the ring, two palm trees surround the Panthers logo, representing the palms that line Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

There are white gold palm trees that wrap around the finger hole on each side of the ring and a sleek, prowling panther that completes the exterior on the outer palm side.

The interior of the ring features a collection of unique items including:

‘WE APOLOGIZE TO NO ONE,’ is boldly engraved above the result of each series from the team’s Stanley Cup Playoff run.

The date the Florida Panthers won the 2025 Stanley Cup Championship: June 17, 2025.

A representation of a black rat to pay homage to one of the longest fan-led Panthers traditions celebrating each Panthers win by throwing plastic rats onto the ice.

The Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Ring captures the details of the franchise's historic back-to-back seasons, featuring over 450 diamonds and rubies totaling approximately 16.15 carats of gemstones.

The Panthers will raise their 2025 Stanley Cup Championship banner during the home opener on Tuesday, Oct. 7 at 5 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena against the Chicago Blackhawks. Fans attending are encouraged to arrive early to be in their seats for the pregame banner raising.