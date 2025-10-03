BLOG: Samoskevich recaps day at Universal Studios

Our trip to Universal Studios was a lot of fun.

We got a lot done – a lot of walking, a lot of rides, a lot of experiences.

It’s great to kind of change it up a bit and get out of the routine.

It was great getting to see the new park, Epic Universe.

My favorite ride was probably Donkey Kong. That was the first thing we rode, so we weren’t really warmed up. That probably made it feel scarier than it was. It was a lot of fun.

After that, we also got to do Mario Kart, the [Curse of the] Werewolf rollercoaster, the castle ride with all the Monsters, and then closed things out with Harry Potter.

We had eight guys in our park group at the start, and everyone went on every ride.