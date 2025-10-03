BLOG: Samoskevich recaps day at Universal Studios

Panthers forward details the team's day of team bonding in Orlando

Samoskevich-Park-Day-16x9
By Mackie Samoskevich / Florida Panthers

Our trip to Universal Studios was a lot of fun.

We got a lot done – a lot of walking, a lot of rides, a lot of experiences.

It’s great to kind of change it up a bit and get out of the routine.

It was great getting to see the new park, Epic Universe.

My favorite ride was probably Donkey Kong. That was the first thing we rode, so we weren’t really warmed up. That probably made it feel scarier than it was. It was a lot of fun.

After that, we also got to do Mario Kart, the [Curse of the] Werewolf rollercoaster, the castle ride with all the Monsters, and then closed things out with Harry Potter.

We had eight guys in our park group at the start, and everyone went on every ride.

Cats-Universal-2

It’s a great park, so good job by them.

After going back to the hotel for dinner, we back to the parks for Halloween Horror Nights.

The haunted houses were really fun and got the guys jumping a bit.

Scary, for sure.

It was a lot of fun. They do such a good job. I remember when we went the first time a few years ago, so I knew what to expect a little bit.

There were about six of us in a group. Everyone made it through the haunted houses, but there was one where we just got stuck in a hallway because it was so dark and everyone was scared to move.

We ended up doing four of the haunted houses and then did a couple rides while we were there, too. The Transformers ride was really, really good. The whole day was really fun.

It was nice to get to experience all that with the guys.

Cats-Universal-1

With camp winding down, we’re all feeling refreshed after a day like that.

After team bonding like that, the spirits are always high.

Everyone is excited to get these games in and then get the real thing going next week.

See you at the Home Opener!

*As told to FloridaPanthers.com’s Jameson Olive

