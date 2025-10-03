Hispanic Excellence: Wellness, Sports, & Entertainment

CelebrationHispanicExcellence_Honorees_16x9 (3)
By Florida Panthers
FloridaPanthers.com

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Florida Panthers commemorate their annual ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ series, presented by Amazon, recognizing South Florida residents making a difference in the local community.

The Panthers ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ program recognizes individuals nominated by their peers, colleagues, families or friends for the positive impact they are making in South Florida and beyond. This includes business owners, educators, creators, healthcare workers, public servants, executives and more.

These honorees’ stories will be highlighted throughout Hispanic Heritage Month at FloridaPanthers.com/VamosGatos and on Panthers social media platforms at @FlaPanthers and @FlaPanthersCARE.

Additionally, the Panthers will host ¡Vamos Gatos! Night powered by Ford on Monday, Feb. 2. This year’s ‘Hispanic Excellence’ honorees will be recognized that night at Amerant Bank Arena. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

So far, the Panthers have highlighted leaders in business and nonprofit and public service.

In week three, the Panthers recognize honoree's in wellness, sports, and entertainment.

CelebrationHispanicExcellence_Highlight_Alain Capiro

Regional Manager – Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces​

Alain Capiro serves as the Regional Manager for Parks, Recreation, and Open Spaces. Alain was born in La Habana, Cuba, and came to the United States with his parents at the age of 10. He graduated from Miami Coral Park Senior High School and shortly after began working for Zoo Miami, formerly known as MetroZoo. He worked at Zoo Miami in various roles as both an employee and supervisor for 17 years, which included the Zoo Safety and Security Division, Transportation Division, Rental Operation, Amazon & Beyond Exhibit, and the Interactive Programs Department. He also worked for the Community Parks and Aquatics Division as the PROS MGR 4, overseeing the South Region of Miami-Dade County, which included more than 90 parks and trails. For the past six years, he has led the Tropical Park team, overseeing all of its activities, including Special Events, the Stadium, the Ronald Reagan Equestrian Center, and Sound and Stage Operations. Since taking over Tropical Park in 2019, revenue has increased from $600,000 to $2 million per year. The 4th of July event at Tropical Park has become one of the most successful events in PROS history, with a record-breaking attendance of 40,000 visitors. In 2023, the park was also a recipient of the NACO Award for Best in its Category (Parks and Recreation). Other notable large events hosted at Tropical Park include Miami-Dade Country Fest, Christmas Wonderland, Turkey Trot, and the Asian Culture Festival.​

CelebrationHispanicExcellence_Highlight_Andres Chaparro

Vice President & General Manager – WSFL-TV​

Andrés Chaparro is Vice President and General Manager of WSFL-TV, an independent, Scripps‑owned station serving Miami–Fort Lauderdale. Since taking the helm, he has transformed the station into a community-driven leader by deepening ties across South Florida with partners such as Kids In Distress, the Miami Dade College Foundation, the Florida Panthers, and the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. He has championed local storytelling — notably by elevating the program "Inside South Florida" to amplify voices and deliver journalism that informs and empowers — and led a signature initiative with the Hispanic Chamber to spotlight small businesses making meaningful contributions across the region. Before WSFL, he ran KXXV and KRHD (ABC affiliates in Texas),where he expanded news coverage and community engagement. Earlier, as President and General Manager of Telemundo Denver, he oversaw the largest Spanish‑language voter registration campaign in partnership with the Colorado Secretary of State, helping earn the station the 2018 Station of the Year Award from the Colorado Broadcasters Association. Widely respected for building inclusive,high‑performing teams, Chaparro has devoted his career to public‑service journalism focused on health, education, and civic engagement. He is a five‑time Emmy Award recipient and has received honors including the 2023 Miguel de Cervantes Award from the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the NFL’s 2017 Hispanic Leadership Award, among others.

CelebrationHispanicExcellence_Highlight_Alina Hudak

President & CEO - FIFA World Cup 2026 Miami Host Committee​

Alina serves as the CEO of the Miami Host Committee for the FIFA World Cup 2026. She will be responsible for managing the interconnected interests of government, private sector and the community in welcoming millions of visitors for the largest sporting event in the world. With a career spanning over 40 years, Alina has made history as the first woman to run the largest regional urban County government in the Southeastern US as County Manager of Miami Dade County. She also served as the first and only female City Manager of the City of Miami Beach. ​

CelebrationHispanicExcellence_Highlight_Georgi Morales Pipkin

Chief Marketing & Commications Officer - Orange Bowl Committee ​

Georgi Morles Pipkin serves as the Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for the Orange Bow Committee. A proud Miami native, Pipkin earned her bachelor’s degree from Spring Hill College in Mobile, AL, and her master’s degree in communications from Georgetown University in Washington, DC. Prior to joining the Orange Bowl Committee, Pipkin spent over ten years in healthcare leading external communication efforts and serving as spokesperson providing vital information to our community during many crises including Zika, several hurricanes and most recently the COVID-19 pandemic while with Baptist Health. In 2005, Pipkin began her career at the Orange Bowl Committee as the marketing and sponsorship sales coordinator. She made her way back to the Orange Bowl in 2023 where her role oversees brand, marketing and communication strategies with a focus on growing the organization’s presence in the South Florida community. Georgi’s leadership comes at a pivotal and transformational time for the organization as plans are underway for 2026 double hosting of the Capital One Orange Bowl and College Football Playoff National Championship in South Florida. She resides in Miami with her husband and two active young boys.​

CelebrationHispanicExcellence_Highlight_Ephraim Perez

Sr. Director of Ticket Operations & Analytics – Inter Miami CF​

Ephraim Perez is currently the Senior Director of Ticket Operations & Analytics for Inter Miami CF and Chase Stadium. In this role, Ephraim oversees ticketing and CRM initiatives for the club as well as the stadium. Ephraim has worked in the sports & live entertainment industry since2009 across various disciplines including the areas of ticketing, consumer strategy and CRM. Ephraim started his career working with the Miami Dolphins & Hard Rock Stadium. During his tenure at the Dolphins, the organization more than double its ticket revenue while upgrading several elements of the fan experience – including a multiyear stadium renovation project. In his spare time, Ephraim shares his expertise and knowledge with aspiring sports executives via speaking engagements at universities and conferences. Ephraim is a Miami native and enjoys supporting all local sports teams.

CelebrationHispanicExcellence_Highlight_Silvia Quintana

President & Executive Director - Broward Behavioral Health Coalition​

Silvia M. Quintana is the Chief Executive Officer of the Broward Behavioral Health Coalition, the leading managing organization for behavioral health services in Broward County, overseeing the development, implementation, and management of the Substance Abuse and Mental Health System of Care through a network of providers funded through federal and state and other local resources. A licensed mental health counselor and certified addictions professional, Silvia has grown the organization’s budget from $44 million to$118.3 million, expanding services and access for the community. She has championed initiatives to support the Hispanic community, including funding the Spanish translation of the Community Health Care Worker Certification test and launching the first Hispanic-focused program in the county to promote mental health and prevent substance abuse. Under her leadership, the Coalition has secured multiple federal grants, developed the first Suicide Prevention Coalition in collaboration with the United Way Broward, and ensured multilingual access to youth mental health resources. Silvia has collaborated with Memorial Hospital to establish the first detoxification program for women with substance use disorders, as well as residential diversion programs to keep families together. She has been recognized statewide for introducing best practices that address the needs of vulnerable populations, including children with complex behavioral challenges. Silvia serves on multiple boards, including the Broward County Homeless Continuum of Care and the National Art Exhibitions of the Mentally Ill, and is a member of the Florida Association of Managing Entities and Coordinating Council of Broward County. She has also served as Principal Investigator for various federal SAMHSA grants and Regional Partnership Grants and taught as an adjunct faculty member at the University of Miami. Her leadership and advocacy have earned her prestigious honors,including the EPIC Mental Health Award, ECCO federal awards, the Health Foundation of South Florida “Inspiring Women of Healthcare Award”, SFBWApogee Award, Hispanic Women of Distinction honor and the 211 Broward CEO of the Year title. Throughout her career, Silvia has been dedicated to creating innovative, culturally responsive solutions to improve behavioral health services and strengthen community well-being.​

CelebrationHispanicExcellence_Highlight_Leslie Veiga

Director of Communications and Family Care Network Human Resources- Citrus Health Network, Inc.​

Leslie Veiga is the Director of Communications and Family Care Network Human Resources at Citrus Health Network. She is a four-time graduate of the University of Florida. From her early years volunteering in special needs classrooms to her current role at a health and social services non-profit, she has dedicated herself to improving the lives of South Florida’s most vulnerable. Leslie advances initiatives that expand access to care for individuals experiencing mental illness, homelessness, human trafficking,and life in foster care. She is a creative driving force behind impactful community events like National Adoption Day, foster youth graduations,and the Black Tie & Sneakers Ball for teens in foster care. In her role as Director, she spearheads strategic communications, oversees a Human Resources department dedicated to improving the employee experience,and designs and leads annual signature events that raise awareness and joy while shining a light on resilience and the power of community. Her career also includes serving as Communications Director for a member of Congress, where she led one of the most active press operations in the U.S. House of Representatives at the time. Beyond her professional work,she is the past Chair of the Florida Kid Care Coalition of Miami-Dade and currently serves as President-Elect of the Pilot Club of Miami service organization.​

News Feed

RECAP: Lightning 5, Panthers 2

BLOG: Samoskevich recaps day at Universal Studios

PREVIEW: Panthers set to deploy top players in battle with Lightning 

Florida Panthers Kick Off 13th Season of ‘Heroes Among Us’ Program with BioStem Technologies as New Presenting Partner

Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 29 Players

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Niko Mikkola on an Eight-Year Contract Extension

Vilmanis taking away all he can at Cats Camp: ‘It's just like a dream’

RECAP: Lightning 3, Panthers 2

PREVIEW: Panthers to get good look at youngsters vs. Lightning in Orlando

RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3 (OT)

PREVIEW: Panthers host Carolina in first home game since Cup Final

“2025 Stanley Cup Championship Film” Celebrating Florida Panthers’ Repeat Win to Premiere Exclusively on ESPN

Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 52 Players

Panthers fans flock to Baptist Health IcePlex for Fan Fest

Panthers ready to press on: ‘We’re usually pretty good at overcoming challenges’

Panthers Statement on Aleksander Barkov's Injury

‘No next man for his skates’: Barkov undergoes surgery for knee injury

Hispanic Excellence: Nonprofit & Public Service