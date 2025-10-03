Hispanic Excellence: Wellness, Sports, & Entertainment

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Florida Panthers commemorate their annual ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ series, presented by Amazon, recognizing South Florida residents making a difference in the local community.

The Panthers ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ program recognizes individuals nominated by their peers, colleagues, families or friends for the positive impact they are making in South Florida and beyond. This includes business owners, educators, creators, healthcare workers, public servants, executives and more.

These honorees’ stories will be highlighted throughout Hispanic Heritage Month at FloridaPanthers.com/VamosGatos and on Panthers social media platforms at @FlaPanthers and @FlaPanthersCARE.

Additionally, the Panthers will host ¡Vamos Gatos! Night powered by Ford on Monday, Feb. 2. This year’s ‘Hispanic Excellence’ honorees will be recognized that night at Amerant Bank Arena. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

So far, the Panthers have highlighted leaders in business and nonprofit and public service.

In week three, the Panthers recognize honoree's in wellness, sports, and entertainment.