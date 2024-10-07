What’s Brewing: Panthers kick off 2024-25 season 

The Cats are officially back.

After making it through their eight-game preseason mostly unscathed, the Florida Panthers will kick off their defense of the Stanley Cup with three big inter-divisional games this week.

On Tuesday, they’ll raise their championship banner against the Boston Bruins in Sunrise.

After that, they’ll visit Ottawa on Thursday and Buffalo on Saturday.

“You're not wading into this one,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the tough early tests. “We’ve got Boston twice, and then Buffalo and Ottawa are rivals. There's usually lots of penalty minutes to be had in those games, so we can't hate the idea of peaking at the right time. But you have to peak Tuesday and keep peaking every day until the end of the year.”

To stay up to date on what’s going on this week, continue reading below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Oct. 8: Boston Bruins - 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, Oct. 10: at Ottawa Senators - 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, Oct. 12: at Buffalo Sabres - 7 p.m. ET

