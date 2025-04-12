Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Jack Devine on Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zitoannounced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Jack Devine on a three-year, entry-level contract commencing in 2025-26.

“Jack is an agile skater with high-end offensive talent who has excelled throughout his collegiate hockey career over the past four seasons with the University of Denver,” said Zito. “We are thrilled for Jack to join the Florida Panthers organization.”

Devine, 21, skated in 44 games with the NCAA’s University of Denver Pioneers, amassing a NCAA-leading 44 assists and 57 points (13-44-57) en route to being named a First Team All-American. For the second consecutive season, he was also named a Hobey Baker Award Top-10 finalist and an NCHC First Team All-Star. Devine made his third Frozen Four appearance with Denver, helping the Pioneers defeat the Providence University Friars and Boston College Eagles in the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The 5-foot-11, 173-pound native of Glencoe, Ill., competed in 162 games over four seasons (2021-22 to 2024-25) with Denver, producing 163 points (57-106-163). During the 2023-24 season, Devine led the team with 27 goals, including a team-high nine power-play goals, and 56 points, ranking seventh in the nation in scoring. Scoring his 20th goal in 23 games, he became the quickest Pioneer to reach the 20-goal threshold in the modern era. He was named to the NCAA (West) First All-American Team following the 2023-24 campaign and is a two-time NCAA National Champion, earning his first title in his freshman season, contributing an assist in the national championship game vs. Minnesota State, and his second title in his junior year.

Prior to his collegiate career, Devine appeared in 42 United States Hockey League (USHL) games over two seasons (2019-20 to 2020-21) with the US National Team Development Program, recording 34 points (7-27-34).

Selected by Florida in the seventh round (221st overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft, Devine represented the United States at the 2021 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

