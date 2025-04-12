Florida Panthers Announce Second Annual Panthers Team Awards Recipients at Fan Appreciation Night

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced the recipients of the second annual Panthers Team Awards in a pregame ceremony this evening ahead of their matchup against the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena. Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky and forwards Jesper Boqvist and Aleksander Barkov each took home a recognition.

Goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky earned the Three Stars Award, awarded to the player who received the most points as Star of the Game throughout Panthers home games in 2024-25. Players accumulated points for each star they earned this season – three points for first star, two points for second star and one point for third star. Bobrovsky leads the team with 28 points.

Bobrovsky, 36, was named a third star six times, a second star eight times and a first star two times. He owns a 20-8-2 home record this season, and his 2.27 goals against average ranks fourth among NHL goaltenders with at least 30 games played on home ice. His four shutouts at home are tied for third most among league netminders and are the most he has recorded in a single campaign since joining the Panthers in 2019-20. Bobrovsky earned his 269th win with the Panthers on Jan. 2 vs. the Carolina Hurricanes, surpassing John Vanbiesbrouck for second-most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.

Forward Jesper Boqvist was voted by his teammates as the recipient of the Unsung Hero Award. Panthers players cast their vote for the teammate whose successes and self-sacrifices for the good of the team were not always noticed or translated to the stat sheet.

Boqvist amassed 23 points (12-11-23) over 75 games with Florida this season, setting a career high in goals and matching career highs in assists and points. After joining the Panthers as a free agent on July 1, 2025, the Falun, Sweden native earned his first multi-year contract extension on March 4, 2025, keeping him with the Panthers through the 2026-27 season.

Captain Aleksander Barkov was voted by Panthers fans as the recipient of the Fan Choice Award, awarded to the player fans felt was a pillar to the franchise and fanbase this season. Barkov previously was voted as the inaugural winner of the Fan Choice Award last season.

Barkov, 29, served in his seventh season as Panthers captain, pacing the team with 49 assists and ranking second in points (20-49-69). He leads the franchise in games played (803), goals (286) assists (494) and points (780). Since 2019, Barkov has donated $1,600 for every goal he scores and $800 for every assist to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. His donation to the local hospital has amounted to over $420,000.

