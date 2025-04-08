Puljujarvi wants to show he can ‘play high-level hockey’ with Panthers

Jesse Puljujarvi isn’t taking this opportunity for granted.

With the Florida Panthers in need of reinforcements as they heal up heading into the playoffs, the former first-round pick is hoping to show his new team what he can do.

“I just want to show that I can play high-level hockey,” said Puljujarvi, who was recalled along with two others form the AHL on Sunday. “I’d really like to help this team to be a success. That’s all that I’m trying to do. Work really hard every shift and give my best.”

After signing an AHL professional tryout with the Charlotte Checkers in February, Puljujarvi was inked to a two-way contract by the Panthers for the remainder of the 2024-25 season on March 5.

Originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers with the fourth-overall pick in the 2016 NHL Draft, the 26-year-old forward has already been with three organizations in his young career, recording 118 points (54 goals, 64 assists) over 355 games before taking his talents to South Florida.

At this point in his career, Puljujarvi is hoping that his skills will eventually lead to stability.

“I don’t have anything to lose, so I can just go and play and have fun,” he said.

Earning his shot with the Panthers, Puljujarvi had played well in the AHL, helping the Checkers earn a playoff berth by notching 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 20 games prior to his call-up.

Packing that success in his suitcase, his debut with the Panthers went well.

With Aleksander Barkov, Matthew Tkachuk, Sam Reinhart, Sam Bennett and Nico Sturm all unavailable, Puljujarvi skated on the team’s second line during Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Detroit.

Making an immediate impact, he led Florida in hits (6) and fired off five shots on goal.

At 5-on-5, the Panthers controlled 59.09% of shot attempts when he was deployed.

“It was really fun to play with really good players,” said Puljujarvi, who skated with Carter Verhaeghe and Evan Rodrigues. “I enjoyed every minute. … They (the Panthers) just want me to try to be myself and work hard. They have a couple simple things they want done.”

As far as first impressions go, head coach Paul Maurice liked what he saw.

“Five shots on goal, six hits, big man,” Maurice said Puljujarvi, who measures up at 6-foot-4 and 216 pounds. “[He’s a] a right shot, and we don’t have a lot of those. There are players that can adapt their game to the way we play. Sometimes they kind of re-invent themselves, but I like those two ideas. He will have a mindset of getting pucks to the net, and he’s heavy. If you’re throwing six hits at his size, you’re going to be hard for defensemen to handle. I liked his start a lot.”

Puljujarvi is expected to be back in the lineup and build off his strong debut when the Panthers host the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.

