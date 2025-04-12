Balinskis has had ‘pretty awesome’ time during first 100 NHL games

FORT LAUDERDALE – Uvis Balinskis always dreamed of just getting a taste of the NHL.

Now preparing to skate in his 100th NHL game, the Florida Panthers defenseman still has to pinch himself sometimes.

"It's pretty awesome,” Balinskis said with a smile following morning skate at Baptist Health IcePlex on Saturday. “I just signed here two years ago, and I was just hoping for a little sniff, maybe a couple games. Now I'm here at 100."

In the history of the NHL, Balinskis is just the 11th Latvian-born player to hit 100 games.

“I didn’t know that, but it’s awesome,” said Balinskis, who helped Latvia win bronze at the 2023 IIHF World Championship and also qualify for the 2026 Winter Olympics. “There’s not many Latvians in the NHL, and we haven’t played a lot of games. I’m happy to do that.”

Initially joining the Panthers on a one-year contract in April of 2023, Balinskis put himself on the NHL’s radar with his play in the Czech Extraliga and on the Latvian National Team.

Splitting time between the AHL and NHL during his first season in North America, the 28-year-old rearguard recorded three points (one goal, two assists) in 26 games with the Panthers last season and was part of the team’s playoff roster that won the Stanley Cup.

Not a bad start.

“I’ve been through way more than some guys have been through in their whole careers,” said Balinskis, who inked a two-year contract extension with the Panthers this past summer. “It’s pretty awesome that I had the chance to sign here and go through all that.”

Building off his debut season, Balinskis has been even better in 2024-25.

Appearing in 73 games, he’s already set new career highs in goals (4), assists (13) and points (17).

During Thursday’s 4-1 win over the Detroit Red Wings, he dished out two assists.

“His foundation and why he’s here is his intensity and the pace that he plays at,” head coach Paul Maurice said of Balinskis’ growth. “That’s been great for him. We think he’s learned to manage his game a little bit, and we really like where his game is at right now.”

With key players missing on the blue line down the homestretch, Balinskis is currently getting an opportunity to play on Florida’s top defensive pair alongside Gustav Forsling.

In their first game together, the duo controlled 83.33% of shot attempts against Detroit.

With the Buffalo Sabres in town on Saturday, they’ll look to keep on rolling.

“Fors is a great D-man,” Balinskis said. “It’s going to be a fun game, for sure.”