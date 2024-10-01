Q&A: Gadjovich talks dad life, shows and more!

FORT LAUDERDALE – There’s more than meets the eye.

Widely considered one of the toughest players in the NHL, Florida Panthers forward Jonah Gadjovich balances supporting his teammates on the ice and his young family off the ice.

Playing on the fourth line last year, the 26-year-old forward registered four points (two goals, two assists), 82 hits and 14 blocked shots. Despite suiting up in just 39 games, he also led the Panthers with 104 penalty minutes, with the majority of them coming as the result of dropping the gloves.

Heading into his second season in South Florida, he’s hoping for an even bigger role in 2024-25.

“I've liked all of them,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the players vying for playing time on the fourth line during training camp. “It's a really good thing at the end of the day, the players that have come in and played on our fourth line have played very, very well for us and been impactful.”

Following the team’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex on Tuesday, I sat down with Gadjovich to talk about being a Stanley Cup champion, his life as a dad, shows and more!

DARRAGH: How do you put into words winning and hoisting the Stanley Cup?

GADJOVICH: It’s definitely the best feeling for our sport. What we do, all of us, we come to the rink every day. We work hard, and that's always the big goal at the end of it. We all dreamt of it as kids, to be able to lift the Cup. It was a full team effort for however many months the season is. We were able to get the job done and it was just such a special group of guys. It’s a memory that's going to last forever.

DARRAGH: How special was it to have a day with the Cup and how did you spend the day?

GADJOVICH: It was awesome, so cool. I was able to spend it with friends and family back home. We had a lot of stuff set up and it was just so amazing being able to be around my friends and family. To be able to watch them (with the Cup) and celebrate, it was a lot of fun.

DARRAGH: Last season you re-upped with the Panthers. What about this organization excites you and makes you want to play hockey here?

GADJOVICH: A lot. We had a special group last year and a lot of guys coming back this year. The staff has also been so welcoming and supportive of me and my family. All summer I was looking forward to getting back here and getting another season going. I love it down here, living here, playing here, the group that we have and just the organization as a whole.