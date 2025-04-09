Panthers Forward Jesper Boqvist Nominated for the 2024-25 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

SUNRISE, Fla.– The South Florida chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers' Association (PHWA) announced today that Florida Panthers forward Jesper Boqvist has been selected as the club's 2024-25 nominee for the Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.

Boqvist appeared in 236 National Hockey League games with the New Jersey Devils (2019-20 to 2022-23) and Boston Bruins (2023-24) before joining the Panthers as a free agent prior to the start of the 2024-25 season. He skated in 65 American Hockey League (AHL) games with the Binghamton Devils (2019-20 to 2020-21), Utica Comets (2021-22) and Providence Bruins (2023-24).

The Falun, Sweden native has amassed 23 points (12-11-23) over 74 games with Florida this season, setting a career high in goals and matching career highs in assists and points. He is tied for the fewest penalty minutes (14) among Panthers skaters with at least 70 games played this season and ranks third on the team with 169 hits.

The Masterton Trophy winner is selected from a poll of the 32 chapters of the PHWA at the end of the regular season. Each of the 32 PHWA member chapters nominated a player from the 32 NHL clubs they cover.

The PHWA first presented the Masterton Trophy in 1968 to commemorate the late Bill Masterton, a player with the Minnesota North Stars, who exhibited to a high degree the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Masterton died January 15, 1968 following an injury suffered in a game.

