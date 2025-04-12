Ekblad ready to help Panthers in Cup repeat bid following suspension

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Aaron Ekblad is still serving the remainder of a 20-game suspension, but the Florida Panthers defenseman has been allowed to rejoin all team activities and says he will be ready to jump in for the Panthers in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The defenseman was suspended without pay March 10 for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.

Under the terms of the collective bargaining agreement, the suspension was accompanied by a mandatory referral to the NHL/NHLPA Program for Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health for evaluation and possible treatment.

Ekblad will miss the final three games regular-season games for the Panthers, as well as the first two games of the Eastern Conference First Round when Florida begins its defense of the 2023-24 Cup title.

“That'll be the toughest two games, of course,’’ Ekblad said Saturday in his first public comments since the suspension.

“I’m just going to try and keep myself in the best shape that I can, so that when Game 3 rolls around, it's easy for me to come back in. It's not the first time that I've stepped into the playoffs cold after an injury. So I'm confident that I'll be fine coming into it, but those two games would be very tough to watch, for sure.”

Due to the suspension, Ekblad was barred from any team activities up until being cleared earlier this week.

Though he was allowed to use the team’s Baptist Health IcePlex facilities to skate and to work out, he had to leave if the team had anything scheduled there such as morning skates, meetings, or off-ice work.

Ekblad rejoined the Panthers for their morning skate Thursday prior to a 4-1 win against the Detroit Red Wings, with Florida coach Paul Maurice saying having the popular player back on the ice was a welcome sight.