PROSPECTS: Devine, Denver aim for third NCAA title in four years

Jack Devine has already had an NCAA career that any player would covet.

But he’s not done yet.

Already a two-time National Champion, the Florida Panthers prospect will continue his quest for his third ring when the University of Denver faces Western Michigan in the Frozen Four Semifinals.

Puck drop for the game will be on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

“Winning my first year, I don't think I really understood how hard it was,” Devine during last summer’s development camp in Florida. “You win your first year, that's what you expect. I think just knowing how it feels to lose after my sophomore year and knowing that it's a real grind [helps].”