PROSPECTS: Devine, Denver aim for third NCAA title in four years

Helping the Pioneers push past Providence, 5-1, and Boston College, 3-1, in the Manchester Regionals, Devine has tallied two assists and four shots on goal in the Frozen Four thus far.
If they can beat Western Michigan, they’ll face either Boston University or Penn St. on Saturday.
A finalist for the Hobey Baker Award for the second consecutive year, which is an award given annually to the nation’s top player, Devine led the NCAA in assists (44) and points (57) this season.
Not just dishing out assists, Devine’s 13 goals and 146 shots ranked third on Denver.
A native of Glencoe, Illinois, he also became the 61st Pioneer to reach 50 career goals.
“Jack’s a great player,” former Denver teammate and current Panthers prospect Mike Benning said ahead of this season. “They’ve got another good team there. He’s going to be leader and hopefully bring another [championship] to the Pios.”
Producing at over a point-per-game during his four seasons with Denver, Devine, a seventh-round pick of the Panthers in 2022, has registered 163 points (57 goals, 106 assists) in 161 career games.
Hoping to put a bow on his incredible collegiate career, the playmaking forward now has the chance to join an elite club of players that have won three NCAA Championships.
Frozen Four Broadcast Schedule
National semifinals, April 10
- Western Michigan vs. Denver, 5 p.m., ESPN2
- Boston University vs. Penn State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
National championship game, April 12
- Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2