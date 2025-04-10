PROSPECTS: Devine, Denver aim for third NCAA title in four years

By Rob Darragh
Jack Devine has already had an NCAA career that any player would covet.

But he’s not done yet.

Already a two-time National Champion, the Florida Panthers prospect will continue his quest for his third ring when the University of Denver faces Western Michigan in the Frozen Four Semifinals.

Puck drop for the game will be on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

“Winning my first year, I don't think I really understood how hard it was,” Devine during last summer’s development camp in Florida. “You win your first year, that's what you expect. I think just knowing how it feels to lose after my sophomore year and knowing that it's a real grind [helps].”

Helping the Pioneers push past Providence, 5-1, and Boston College, 3-1, in the Manchester Regionals, Devine has tallied two assists and four shots on goal in the Frozen Four thus far.

If they can beat Western Michigan, they’ll face either Boston University or Penn St. on Saturday.

A finalist for the Hobey Baker Award for the second consecutive year, which is an award given annually to the nation’s top player, Devine led the NCAA in assists (44) and points (57) this season.

Not just dishing out assists, Devine’s 13 goals and 146 shots ranked third on Denver.

A native of Glencoe, Illinois, he also became the 61st Pioneer to reach 50 career goals.

“Jack’s a great player,” former Denver teammate and current Panthers prospect Mike Benning said ahead of this season. “They’ve got another good team there. He’s going to be leader and hopefully bring another [championship] to the Pios.”

Producing at over a point-per-game during his four seasons with Denver, Devine, a seventh-round pick of the Panthers in 2022, has registered 163 points (57 goals, 106 assists) in 161 career games.

Hoping to put a bow on his incredible collegiate career, the playmaking forward now has the chance to join an elite club of players that have won three NCAA Championships.

Frozen Four Broadcast Schedule

National semifinals, April 10

  • Western Michigan vs. Denver, 5 p.m., ESPN2
  • Boston University vs. Penn State, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

National championship game, April 12

  • Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

