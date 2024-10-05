POSTCARD: Samoskevich excited for preseason debut in Quebec

Hey Panthers fans,

I can’t wait to play tonight.

It’s obviously been a little while here, and being out is not fun. It’s been a slow kind of camp, so I’m ready to go.

I think it’s going to be a good test tonight to get ready for the season. I’ve been missing this over the summer, so it’s good to be back.

Ever since I was drafted, I’ve gotten a little bit bitter every time I’ve been with the Panthers. Each time I’m here, I take what I can get and take what I can learn from other guys.

When you’re around these guys, you’re always getting better.

It was pretty cool to be with the Black Aces during the team’s run to the Stanley Cup. I did it the year before, too. Every time you get to watch these guys live, it’s pretty special.

When you’re sitting there watching, all you can think about is how you want to be out there with them. It makes you work a little harder in the summer, for sure. It was a great time.

You always want to rest a bit when you finally get home in the summer, but I’m one of those guys that just misses it so much when I’m away from it. I didn’t take too much time off. I got right back to work. I just want to continue what I’ve been doing.

I’ve been trusting the process, and it’s been working for me so far.

I’m looking forward to playing with Lundy and Luosty tonight. It’s super easy to play with those guys. They’re good friends off the ice, too. From the time I’ve been here, I’ve been able to kind of mesh with them. I feel like I know their games pretty well now.

It’s pretty cool playing a game here in Quebec City. It was a full barn for a morning skate, which added a little pressure out there. That’s good for tonight. I’ve never been here, but I’ve had buddies that have played here and they’ve all said it’s unreal. I can’t wait to play.

As far as my French, I’ve got nothing except maybe “merci.”

I’ve been able to use that a bit since we got here.

Can’t wait to hit the ice,

Mackie Samoskevich

*As told to FloridaPanthers.com's Jameson Olive