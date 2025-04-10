PREVIEW: Sturm returns to lineup as Panthers take on Detroit

SUNRISE, Fla. – Less than a week to go.

With just four games remaining in the regular season, the Florida Panthers (45-29-4) will take on the Detroit Red Wings (36-34-7) on Thursday at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. ET.

“We’re just worried about what we’re doing,” said rookie forward Mackie Samoskevich. “Practicing the habits that are going to help us in the playoffs and perfecting that. They’re a pretty skilled and fast team, so I think it’ll be a good test for us.”

Looking for their first win against the Red Wings this season, the Panthers fell 5-2 on Jan. 16, and most recently suffered a 2-1 loss just four days ago on April 6 at Little Caesars Arena.

Trailing by a goal late in regulation, Detroit goaltender Cam Talbot made two sprawling saves in the closing seconds to secure the win for Detroit.

Snapping out of a five-game skid on Tuesday, the Panthers took down the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-1, at Amerant Bank Arena.

In the win, the Panthers limited Toronto to just 18 shots, with only four coming in the third period.

“That’s our game plan,” said Niko Mikkola of the defensive effort. “I think we’re on the right track right now.

Improving to 94 points, the Panthers remain the third seed in the Atlantic Division, trailing the Tampa Bay Lightning (97 points) and Toronto Maple Leafs (100 points).

Florida also has a four-point cushion over the Ottawa Senators (90 points), who occupy the first wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Not focusing too much on the standings, the Panthers have their eyes focused on simply playing the right way heading into playoffs.

“Just (want to) focus on the play, playing playoff hockey,” Mikkola said. “Tight games and winning games.”

Sealing the deal with an empty-net goal against Toronto, Carter Verhaeghe will be out of the lineup Thursday night for a maintenance day ahead of playoffs, per head coach Paul Maurice.

Getting a look on the first line, Samoskevich is expected to play with Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart.

“It’s super exciting,” said the former first-round pick. “Both tremendous players and looking forward to building the chemistry with them.

Among a loaded NHL rookie class, Samoskevich ranks 11th in points (30) and eighth in goals (14).

Another change in the lineup from Tuesday’s tilt, Nico Sturm will draw back into the lineup after missing four games with an upper-body injury.

A key factor on the penalty kill, the German center has recorded an assist and 28 hits in 11 games with the Panthers since being acquired at the trade deadline.

Sergei Bobrovsky will man the crease tonight for Florida.

In his last start against Toronto, Bobrovsky stopped 17 of 18 shots.

Playing for their playoff lives, the Red Wings sit eight points behind the Montreal Canadiens for the second wild card spot with a game in hand.

Falling 4-1 to the Canadiens on Tuesday, Thursday’s contest will be do-or-die for Detroit.

No shortage of speed or star power, Detroit has the personnel to keep their season alive.

Leading the way, Lucas Raymond has recorded a team-high 75 points (26 goals, 49 assists) and Alex DeBrincat ranks first on the Red Wings with 35 goals.

Still dangerous, Patrick Kane has tallied 55 points (20 goals, 35 assists) this season and became the new record holder for most 20-goal seasons by an American-born player (17).

“Every time he touches the puck, your eyes are glued to him,” Samoskevich, a fellow American, said of Kane. “It’s always fun playing against him and obviously not fun when you're out there with him.”

While no starter has been announced, Detroit will likely give the call to Talbot in net Thursday.

In 54 appearances, the 37-year-old veteran has gone 27-20-6 with a .913 save percentage.

THEY SAID IT

“He was my favorite player growing up. He’s so fun to watch, so silky.” – Mackie Samoskevich on Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane

“There’s a certain style to them. They have an identity to that line” – Paul Maurice on the play of Jonah Gadjovich and Tomas Nosek

FIVE CATS STATS

- Eleven different Panthers have over 100 hits this season.

- Anton Lundell ranks second on the team with 24 even-strength assists.

- Mackie Samoskevich has two assists against Detroit this season.

- Aleksander Barkov has 46 points (17 goals, 29 assists) in 42 career games against Detroit.

- Jaycob Megna is averaging 15:48 time-on-ice since being called up from the Charlotte Checkers (AHL).

PROJECTED LINEUP (SUBJECT TO CHANGE)

Forwards

Mackie Samoskevich – Aleksander Barkov – Sam Reinhart

Eetu Luostarinen – Anton Lundell – Brad Marchand

Evan Rodrigues – Nico Sturm – Jesper Boqvist

A.J. Greer – Tomas Nosek – Jonah Gadjovich

Defensemen

Gustav Forsling – Nate Schmidt

Niko Mikkola – Seth Jones

Jaycob Megna – Uvis Balinskis

Goaltenders

Sergei Bobrovsky

Vitek Vanecek

RECENT TRANSACTIONS:

- April 6: F Jesse Puljujarvi recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- April 6: F Rasmus Asplund recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- April 6: D Matt Kiersted recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- April 2: D Jaycob Megna recalled from Charlotte (AHL)

- April 2: D Tobias Bjornfot assigned to Charlotte (AHL)

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

When: Thursday, April 10 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: Amerant Bank Arena – Sunrise, FL

TV & Streaming: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM 92.1 (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931

Theme: Autism Acceptance Night

Tickets: Click Here