Puljujarvi among three players recalled by Panthers from AHL

Panthers face Red Wings tonight at 5:30 p.m. ET

Panthers Basic 16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

The Florida Panthers are bringing in some reinforcements.

Prior to their matchup with the Detroit Red Wings in the Motor City on Sunday, the defending Stanley Cup champions recalled Rasmus Asplund, Jesse Puljujarvi and Matt Kiersted from the AHL.

Appearing in two games previously with the Panthers this season, Asplund ranks second among Charlotte’s forwards this with 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in 62 games.

After signing an AHL professional tryout with the Checkers in February, Puljujarvi was inked to a two-way contract by the Panthers for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign on March 5.

Originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers first round (fourth overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, the 26-year-old forward has tallied 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 20 games with Charlotte. An experienced veteran, he’s also appeared in 382 career NHL games, scoring 57 goals.

Part of Florida’s organization ever since he was signed to a contract as a college free agent back in 2021, Kiersted has been having his best AHL season to date. In 63 games with the Checkers, the 26-year-old defenseman has achieved a new career-high in points with 27.

Seeing some time in the NHL, Kiersted, who was inked to a one-year extension back in June, has posted six points (two goals, four assists) in 37 career games with the Panthers.

Already missing Aleksander Barkov (injury), Matthew Tkachuk (injury), Nico Sturm (injury), Dmitry Kulikov (injury) and Aaron Ekblad (suspension), the Panthers now have an opportunity to let other players heal up as well after clinching their place in the playoffs on Saturday.

With six games remaining in the regular season, the Panthers, who’ll be making their sixth straight trip to the postseason, trail the Toronto Maple Leafs by six points for first place in the Atlantic Division, and also sit two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for second.

As for which of these new call-ups could be in the lineup against the Red Wings tonight at Little Caesars Arena, head coach Paul Maurice should provide an update when he addresses the media closer to puck drop.

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for future updates.

Related Content

News Feed

PREVIEW: Panthers end road trip looking to pick up points in Detroit

Florida Panthers 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 Single Game Tickets Available April 9 at 10 a.m. (ET)

Panthers clinch place in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

RECAP: Senators 3, Panthers 0

PREVIEW: Panthers try to punch their ticket to playoffs vs. Ottawa

POSTCARD: Samoskevich checks in from Ottawa

Barkov’s injury ‘not serious,’ but will keep him out of weekend back-to-back 

Panthers Prospect Report: April 4, 2025

‘Perfect Individual’: Bobrovsky still elite after 750 games in the NHL

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Anton Lundmark on a One-Year, Entry-Level Contract

RECAP: Maple Leafs 3, Panthers 2

INJURY: Barkov, Sturm both sitting vs. Toronto

Panthers recall defenseman Jaycob Megna from AHL

PREVIEW: Panthers try to close the gap on Maple Leafs in tight division race 

RECAP: Canadiens 3, Panthers 2 (OT)

What’s Brewing: Down to the Wire

PREVIEW: Panthers kick of ‘big trip’ with matchup in Montreal

NOTEBOOK: Back-to-back battles; Kulikov injury update