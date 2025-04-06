Puljujarvi among three players recalled by Panthers from AHL

The Florida Panthers are bringing in some reinforcements.

Prior to their matchup with the Detroit Red Wings in the Motor City on Sunday, the defending Stanley Cup champions recalled Rasmus Asplund, Jesse Puljujarvi and Matt Kiersted from the AHL.

Appearing in two games previously with the Panthers this season, Asplund ranks second among Charlotte’s forwards this with 42 points (19 goals, 23 assists) in 62 games.

After signing an AHL professional tryout with the Checkers in February, Puljujarvi was inked to a two-way contract by the Panthers for the remainder of the 2024-25 campaign on March 5.

Originally drafted by the Edmonton Oilers first round (fourth overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft, the 26-year-old forward has tallied 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 20 games with Charlotte. An experienced veteran, he’s also appeared in 382 career NHL games, scoring 57 goals.

Part of Florida’s organization ever since he was signed to a contract as a college free agent back in 2021, Kiersted has been having his best AHL season to date. In 63 games with the Checkers, the 26-year-old defenseman has achieved a new career-high in points with 27.

Seeing some time in the NHL, Kiersted, who was inked to a one-year extension back in June, has posted six points (two goals, four assists) in 37 career games with the Panthers.

Already missing Aleksander Barkov (injury), Matthew Tkachuk (injury), Nico Sturm (injury), Dmitry Kulikov (injury) and Aaron Ekblad (suspension), the Panthers now have an opportunity to let other players heal up as well after clinching their place in the playoffs on Saturday.

With six games remaining in the regular season, the Panthers, who’ll be making their sixth straight trip to the postseason, trail the Toronto Maple Leafs by six points for first place in the Atlantic Division, and also sit two points behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for second.

As for which of these new call-ups could be in the lineup against the Red Wings tonight at Little Caesars Arena, head coach Paul Maurice should provide an update when he addresses the media closer to puck drop.

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for future updates.