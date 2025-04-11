Florida Panthers to Host Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 12

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host their annual Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 12 when the Panthers host the Buffalo Sabres at 6 p.m. (ET) at Amerant Bank Arena.

Fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:30 p.m. (ET) on Saturday to watch the second annual ‘Panthers Awards’ pregame celebration. The Panthers will award three players with three awards voted on by media, the team and Panthers fans: Three Stars, Unsung Hero and Fan Choice Award.

The Unsung Hero Award is an award voted on by the players and awarded to a teammate who is not in the primary spotlight, yet has influenced the team with a positive attitude, a willingness to help in whatever capacity necessary, and a commitment to excellence.

The Three Stars Award is awarded to the player who received the most points as a ‘Star of the Game’ throughout the 2024-25 regular season. Stars are voted on by attending local media and players accumulated points for each star they earned.

The Fan Choice Award is voted on by Panthers fans and awarded to the player based on being a pillar in the community and among the fanbase.

All fans in attendance will receive the final player trading card pack of the three-part collection courtesy of Upper Deck. Throughout the game, the Panthers will surprise and delight with giveaways and experiences such as upcoming concerts and show tickets, gift cards, autographed player merchandise and more. Immediately following the game, Jerseys Off Our Backs will take place on the ice.

Single game tickets are still available for April 12. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/Tickets to purchase.

The Florida Panthers have clinched their sixth consecutive Stanley Cup Playoff berth! 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs Round 1 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans interested in Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025-26 season are encouraged to join the waitlist by clicking here, visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).