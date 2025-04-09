Territory Talk: The Final Countdown (Ep. 341)

The Stanley Cup Playoffs are almost upon us.

With only four games left to play in the regular season and their ticket to the playoffs already punched, the Florida Panthers are gearing up to defend their Stanley Cup.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss Tuesday’s big win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the possible implications of playoff seeding, the play of Florida’s recent call-ups and more!

Highlights include: