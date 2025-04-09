Territory Talk: The Final Countdown (Ep. 341)

By Jameson Olive
The Stanley Cup Playoffs are almost upon us.

With only four games left to play in the regular season and their ticket to the playoffs already punched, the Florida Panthers are gearing up to defend their Stanley Cup.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive discuss Tuesday’s big win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, the possible implications of playoff seeding, the play of Florida’s recent call-ups and more!

Highlights include:

  • The Panthers win their season series with Toronto. (1:05)
  • Jesse Puljujarvi is making the most out of his call-up. (4:45)
  • How much does playoff seeding matter? (9:00)
  • The Panthers are checking all the pre-playoff boxes. (14:15)

