RECAP: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 1

“I think that was more like our game,” said Luostarinen, who’s up to nine goals on the season. “Everybody was skating hard and working for each other. Yeah, I think that was our kind of game.”

Ushering in the “Bob-by!” chants, Bobrovsky kept the lead intact when he denied Auston Matthews on a point-blank slap shot from the slot. Not done there, the two-time Vezina Trophy winner then shut down a shot from Matthew Knies on a quick follow-up attempt.

Those were two of 17 shots that No. 72 turned aside in the win.

“He’s fantastic,” Forsling said. “He’s just awesome, always there when we need him.”

Putting the game away, Carter Verhaeghe, who was finally rewarded after racking up scoring chances, buried an empty-netter to make it 3-1 with 47 seconds left in regulation.

An even more dominant win than the final scored would indicate, the Panthers ended with a 32-11 lead in scoring chances and a 73-36 advantage in shot attempts against Toronto.

“I think we did a lot of good things today,” captain Aleksander Barkov said. “We know how good of a team they are, so we wanted to play really hard and really smart. I think we did a good job today.”

THEY SAID IT

“We said we wanted to be in tight games, and I think we’ve had about three months of them now. I’m almost at my fill, but you might as well. Those are the games that we’re going to be in come playoff time.” – Paul Maurice

“A tight game. I think we played really well. We came out ready and got the win.” – Gustav Forsling

“I definitely liked our effort. Everybody was working together. They had no ice to play on, which was good.” – Eetu Luostarinen

“He (Gustav Forsling) has that. He has a great shot, a really hard shot. He gets those through to the net.” – Aleksander Barkov

CATS STATS

- The Panthers finish 3-1-0 in their season series with the Maple Leafs.

- Aleksander Barkov and Anton Lundell each won seven faceoffs.

- Seth Jones blocked a team-high two shots.

- Jesse Puljujarvi recorded a team-high eight hits.

- The Panthers surrendered just four shots on goal in the third period.

WHAT’S NEXT?

More divisional games!

Keeping the action within the Atlantic, the Panthers will close out their season series with the Detroit Red Wings at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

