RECAP: Panthers 3, Sabres 2 (SO)

Vanecek stands tall as Panthers pick up two points vs. Sabres

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The dust is far from settled in the Atlantic Division.

Moving into a tie with the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place, the Florida Panthers willed their way to a 3-2 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Improving to 47-29-4, the Panthers have two games remaining on their schedule, including a trip across the state to face the rival Lightning in their regular-season finale on April 15.

“We’re thinking about that a little bit, but not too much,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “Our mindset is to kind of build our game for playoffs. Who knows what’s going to happen. I think we’re most likely to play Tampa, but there’s definitely something to play for.”

With the Panthers on the power play early in the first period, the Sabres managed to keep the game scoreless thanks to a highlight reel left-pad save from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Not to be outdone, Vitek Vanecek came up with multiple stops later in the period. After stoning Jiri Kulich on a breakaway, he then robbed Owen Power on a follow-up attempt before finally covering the puck and getting a much-needed stoppage to end the chaos.

“I thought our goalie was really good when he needed to be,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Putting the Sabres on top just before the first intermission, Rasmus Dahlin crashed the net and slammed home a slick feed from Jason Zucker on the power play to make it 1-0 at 19:41.

Evening the score at the five-minute mark of the second period, Verhaeghe grabbed a carrom of the boards, skated to the net and lifted a buried a backhand shot to make it 1-1.

Carter Verhaeghe makes it 1-1 in the second period against Buffalo.

Starting to get rewarded, Verhaeghe has scored in each of his last two games.

“Just grinding and kind of trying to build for the playoffs,” said Verhaeghe, who was flying all over the ice against Buffalo. “I think we’re all kind of in that mindset right now. Some teams aren’t playing for much. Even coming to the rink, it’s not the same juice as you get in the playoffs. It’s trying to keep the same mindset and getting ready for what’s to come.”

Giving the Panthers their first lead of the game, Jesse Puljujarvi tipped a point shot past Luukkonen to make it 2-1 at 14:47. Recalled from the AHL on April 6, the goal was the first for Puljujarvi since joining the Panthers, who inked him to a one-year contract in March.

Jesse Puljujarvi makes it 2-1 in the second period against Buffalo.

Skating in his 100th NHL game, Balinskis has tallied three assists in his last two games.

“There’s some offensive instinct in him,” Maurice said Puljujarvi, a first-round pick of the Edmonton Oilers all the way back in 2016. “We believe there’s an impactful player there.”

Keeping the fans on their feet, Jonah Gadjovich blew up Kulich with a massive center-ice hit late in the period. Taking exception to the booming check, the Sabres immediately jumped Gadjovich, and a big scuffle ensued. Initially penalized, Gadjovich’s hit was later ruled clean.

Early in the third period, Gadjovich dropped the gloves with Sabres forward Alex Tuch.

A heavyweight battle, Florida's beastly brawler ended up coming out on top.

“He’s a tank of a man,” Maurice said. “If you run into him, you’re going to feel it. He’s been a very impactful player here for about a month with our injuries. He’s kept the game in a peaceful manner a lot of nights because he’s pretty well respected in the league.”

Somehow getting out of a team-on-team altercation with no penalty of their own, the Sabres earned a 5-on-3 power play just past the midway point of the period and made the Panthers pay. With just one second remaining on the man advantage, JJ Peterka buried a shot from the right circle to make it 2-2 at 12:18.

Following a frantic overtime that incredibly didn’t result in a goal for either team, the action shifted to the shootout.

Stepping up as the team’s first shooter, Anton Lundell beat Luukkonen with a blocker-side shot to put the Panthers up 1-0.

That proved to be the only goal they needed as Vanecek went a perfect 3-for-3 against Buffalo's shooters.

With the Panthers holding their annual Fan Appreciation Night, the Czech goaltender thought the win was a perfect way to say thank you to the hockey faithful in South Florida.

“We play hockey for the fans, so I’m really happy we can make them happy,” said Vanecek, who finished with 26 saves.

THEY SAID IT

“Guys are buying into the system and playing really well. Seeing those guys from Charlotte come in and fit right in, it’s really good to see.” – Carter Verhaeghe on Florida’s depth

“What is good is that your off days are a little more relaxed for the players.” – Paul Maurice on winning each of the last three games

“I think I felt really good in the game. The teammates played really well. It’s always a big help.” – Vitek Vanecek on his performance in tonight’s win

CATS STATS

- Carter Verhaeghe recorded the 300th point of his NHL career.

- Seth Jones blocked a team-high three shots.

- Nico Sturm went 9-for-13 (69.2%) in the faceoff circle.

- Jesse Puljujarvi produced a team-high nine hits.

- Anton Lundell led Florida’s forwards with 20:09 of ice time.

- Vitek Vanecek made four high-danger saves, per NaturalStatTrick.com.

WHAT’S NEXT?

Just two games left!

In the penultimate game of their regular season, the Panthers will kick off a back-to-back when they host the New York Rangers at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday at 7 p.m. ET.

