RECAP: Panthers 3, Sabres 2 (SO)

SUNRISE, Fla. – The dust is far from settled in the Atlantic Division.

Moving into a tie with the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place, the Florida Panthers willed their way to a 3-2 shootout win over the Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

Improving to 47-29-4, the Panthers have two games remaining on their schedule, including a trip across the state to face the rival Lightning in their regular-season finale on April 15.

“We’re thinking about that a little bit, but not too much,” forward Carter Verhaeghe said. “Our mindset is to kind of build our game for playoffs. Who knows what’s going to happen. I think we’re most likely to play Tampa, but there’s definitely something to play for.”

With the Panthers on the power play early in the first period, the Sabres managed to keep the game scoreless thanks to a highlight reel left-pad save from Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen.

Not to be outdone, Vitek Vanecek came up with multiple stops later in the period. After stoning Jiri Kulich on a breakaway, he then robbed Owen Power on a follow-up attempt before finally covering the puck and getting a much-needed stoppage to end the chaos.

“I thought our goalie was really good when he needed to be,” head coach Paul Maurice said.

Putting the Sabres on top just before the first intermission, Rasmus Dahlin crashed the net and slammed home a slick feed from Jason Zucker on the power play to make it 1-0 at 19:41.

Evening the score at the five-minute mark of the second period, Verhaeghe grabbed a carrom of the boards, skated to the net and lifted a buried a backhand shot to make it 1-1.