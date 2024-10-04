Hispanic Excellence: Educators

CelebrationofHispanicExcellence_Nominees_16x9 (2)
By Florida Panthers
@FlaPanthers FloridaPanthers.com

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Florida Panthers announced their annual ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ series, presented by Amazon, recognizing South Florida residents making a difference in the local community.

From Hispanic business owners and educators to creators, healthcare workers, public servants, executives and more, the Panthers ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ program recognizes individuals nominated by their peers, colleagues, families or friends for the positive impact they are making in South Florida and beyond.

Honorees’ stories will be highlighted throughout Hispanic Heritage Month at FloridaPanthers.com/VamosGatos and Panthers social media platforms, @FlaPanthers and @FlaPanthersCARE.

Later this season, the Panthers will host two ¡Vamos Gatos! Nights powered by Ford on March 3 and March 6, 2025. This year’s ‘Hispanic Excellence’ honorees will be recognized on March 6 at Amerant Bank Arena. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

In the first two weeks, the Panthers have recognized 'mission-driven' leaders and leaders in healthcare and public service.

Week three will highlight educators.

CelebrationofHispanicExcellence_Christopher_16x9

Educator & Administrator, Broward County Public Schools

Christopher Machado is an educator with over 13 years of experience. He has consistently demonstrated a steadfast commitment to empowering Latino youth and fostering success within his community. Christopher began his journey as an educator after graduating from the University of Central Florida in 2012 with a Bachelor’s degree in English Language Arts and a minor in Business Administration. He immediately put his passion for teaching into practice by accepting a position as a reading teacher working with at-risk youth in the Seminole County Public School District. Two years later, Christopher relocated to South Florida to serve as an English teacher and Speech/Debate Coach. His dedication to both his students and his heritage led to him becoming the school’s Latinos in Action (LIA) Teacher, Director of Speech and Debate, Peer Counseling sponsor, and School Advisory Council (SAC) Chair. Under his guidance, the LIA program flourished and resulted in 100% of his students earning their high school diplomas for three consecutive years.

CelebrationofHispanicExcellence_Andres_16x9

Teacher, Miami-Dade County Public Schools

Andres Cerrato is a teacher at Southridge Senior High School. He has dedicated himself to his passion in education. Since he entered Miami-Dade County Public Schools in 2008, he has worked tirelessly to provide the best for his students. For his efforts, he has received many recognitions. What granted the attention and respect for such awards is his dedication to his students. He has filled every role and hat possible. He is currently the department chair of the Social Studies Department at his school. In addition, he teaches and coaches the debate team, leading them to multiple national tournament appearances, as well as working with the athletic department in coordinating and managing their social media. Andres has proven himself to be a leader and mentor to many young minds. A graduate of the University of Miami, Andres is married and is a father of one.

CelebrationofHispanicExcellence_Krisdhal_16x9

Professor, Florida International University

Dr. Krisdhal Ugarte-Torre is a distinguished leader in education whose contributions have significantly impacted the South Florida community. Born in Nicaragua and raised in Miami, Dr. Ugarte-Torre pursued higher education at Florida International University. There she received a Bachelor’s in Elementary Education, a Master’s degree in School Counseling, followed by an Educational Specialist degree in addition to a Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Policy Studies. Her professional journey reflects her dedication to nurturing and guiding the next generation. Dr. Ugarte-Torre has served as a teacher, school counselor, and school site administrator where she impacted countless lives through her compassionate leadership and commitment to student success. Beyond her professional achievements, Dr. Ugarte-Torre is deeply involved in her community. She serves on the board of the Andrea Castillo Foundation and she volunteers with a variety of organizations where she dedicates time to mentoring students, ensuring they have the support and guidance needed to succeed in their academic and personal lives. Dr. Ugarte-Torre comes from a long line of educators with her moth and both grandmothers being in education. She has been married for 23 years to her high school sweetheart and has raised two amazing young ladies.

CelebrationofHispanicExcellence_Ileana_16x9

Professor, Miami Dade College

Dr. Ileana Pino is a distinguished leader, educator, and coach with over 14 years of experience as a Professor at Miami Dade College. Her academic career is complemented by her role as the Owner and President of Global Isa Solutions, Inc. where she has been at the forefront of advancing communications success and leadership development within the dental profession. With a Doctorate in Health Sciences from Nova Southeastern University and a Master’s in Health Sciences, Dr. Pino has dedicated her career to empowering others through education, leadership development, and executive coaching. Dr. Pino exemplifies dedication, compassion, and excellence through her volunteer work as an ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) teacher at The Muvano Project, specifically for girls in the sponsored safe house AMANacer which houses survivors of human trafficking in Honduras. Dr. Pino plays a vital role in rebuilding the confidence and sense of identity of these young girls.

CelebrationofHispanicExcellence_Zoe_16x9

Assistant Principal, Lakeside Elementary

Zoe Leal is in her second year as Assistant Principal at Lakeside Elementary. A former second language inclusion teacher, Zoe is a proud Puerto Rican who actively supports students and parents in both English and Spanish. Through her dedication to building capacity and boosting morale, she played a key role in elevating her school’s grade from a “B” to an “A.” Selflessly committed to her community, Zoe coordinates numerous school events to bring the community together and collaborates with local businesses to raise funds for teachers, students, and school programs. She holds an undergraduate degree in education from Nova Southeastern University and a graduate degree in educational leadership from St. Thomas University. In her spare time, Zoe enjoys spending time with her two children who attend FSU and UCF.

News Feed

Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 30 Players

RECAP: Panthers 2, Lightning 1 (OT)

Samoskevich expected to play in preseason finale vs. Kings

Q&A: Gadjovich talks dad life, shows and more!

Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 39 Players 

‘Fit as he’s ever been’: Verhaeghe ready for more after big summer

RECAP: Lightning 3, Panthers 1

Boqvist ‘has the lead’ for spot on Panthers’ top power-play unit

Florida Panthers Announce Episode 1 of ‘Primetime Panthers’ and Additional Programming Ahead of the 2024-25 Season

Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 42 

RECAP: Panthers 5, Hurricanes 4 (OT)

Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Radio Network Presented by Baptist Health

RECAP: Hurricanes 8, Panthers 2

PROSPECTS: Schwindt ready for ‘a big jump’ to the pros in 2024-25

Hispanic Excellence: Leaders in Healthcare & Public Service

INJURY: Sourdif to miss ‘three or four weeks’ after suffering injury in practice

Q&A: Mikkola ready to build on strong debut season with Panthers 

RECAP: Lightning 8, Panthers 7