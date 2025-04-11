RECAP: Panthers 4, Red Wings 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – A win the Panther way.

Securing another two points in a tight division race, the Florida Panthers took down the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 4-1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Improving to 46-29-4, the Panthers now sit just one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division with three games remaining in the regular season.

Making some personal history in the win, head coach Paul Maurice picked up his 915th victory behind the bench, breaking a tie with Barry Trotz (914) for third place on the NHL’s all-time list.

“My appreciation for things is the whole group here,” Maurice said of the feat. “How much I enjoy sitting in the coach’s office, with Bill, with the equipment guys, the medical guys, and the players. If I was asked today, the memory, it’s this group, it’s the fun we’ve had, that we’ve worked hard.”

Putting Detroit on the board, Dylan Larkin set up Alex DeBrincat from behind the net for his 36th of the season at 6:13 of the first period.

Preventing any chance of a lead extension, Sergei Bobrovsky and the penalty kill stepped up big to keep it a one-goal game.

Going against the league’s fourth-ranked power play in Detroit, which entered tonight’s tilt operating at 27.6%, the Panthers stopped two opportunities in the period.

Shutting down a late-period scare, Bobrovsky denied Patrick Kane on an uncontested shot.

“It’s fun to watch,” Rodrigues said of Bobrovsky, who improved his personal record to 33-18-2. “His habits are the reason why every game he shows up, he doesn’t have a bad game. He’s been great for us the last couple of months especially.”

Answering back for the Panthers early in the second period on the power play, Rodrigues drove the net and found the twine for his 15th goal of the season to make it 1-1 at 2:58.

Making it 2-1, Mackie Samoskevich ripped in a wrist shot off a spin move at 8:46.

The go-ahead goal was the rookie’s 15th time lighting the lamp this season.

“He’s played now on every single line with every section,” Maurice said of Samoskevich, who played on the top line against Detroit. “Good for him. To his credit, you don’t see young guys come in and learn the hard things and be willing to do the hard things as quickly has he has.”

Extending the lead to 3-1 at 16:21 and setting off the home crowd, Uvis Balinskis threaded the needle to a streaking Brad Marchand, who then beat Cam Talbot for his first goal as a Panther.

“I’m just enjoying this journey,” said Marchand after the win. “Such a unique experience for myself. I’ve been part of some really good teams that have accomplished big things and some that haven’t. You realize that these opportunities are very few and far between. You got to enjoy every day in this league and I’m having a lot of fun right now.”

Joining the party in the third period, Aleksander Barkov redirected a shot by Cam Talbot to make it 4-1 at 14:03.

His 20th of the season, Barkov joined Teemu Selanne and Jari Kurri in becoming the third Finnish player in NHL history to record at least 10 career 20-goal seasons, per NHL Stats.

Locking down the Red Wings for the remainder of the period, Bobrovsky capped off the 4-1 win with 22 saves.

THEY SAID IT

“Everything he does is for a reason. He really knows what to give us and the things we need, when to push us and when to lay off us.” – Evan Rodrigues on Paul Maurice

“They had a bunch of chances and some really good zone time, but guys that produce big points have got to put numbers up to feel good, to feel like they’re contributing. I like that belief in the line and like the way they played.” -- Paul Maurice on Brad Marchand’s presence on the third line

CATS STATS

- Gustav Forsling and Uvis Balinskis each recorded two assists.

- Tomas Nosek won a team-high eight faceoffs.

- A.J. Greer had a team-high six hits.

- The Panthers led 71-49 in shot attempts at 5-on-5.

- Sergei Bobrovsky has won seven of his last eight starts at home.

- The Panthers led 33-16 in hits.

WHAT’S NEXT?

It’s Fan Appreciation Night!

The Panthers will host the visiting Buffalo Sabres at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET for the last weekend game of the regular season.

For tickets, click HERE.

