RECAP: Panthers 4, Red Wings 1

SUNRISE, Fla. – A win the Panther way.

Securing another two points in a tight division race, the Florida Panthers took down the Detroit Red Wings by a score of 4-1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Thursday.

Improving to 46-29-4, the Panthers now sit just one point behind the Tampa Bay Lightning for second place in the Atlantic Division with three games remaining in the regular season.

Making some personal history in the win, head coach Paul Maurice picked up his 915th victory behind the bench, breaking a tie with Barry Trotz (914) for third place on the NHL’s all-time list.

“My appreciation for things is the whole group here,” Maurice said of the feat. “How much I enjoy sitting in the coach’s office, with Bill, with the equipment guys, the medical guys, and the players. If I was asked today, the memory, it’s this group, it’s the fun we’ve had, that we’ve worked hard.”

Putting Detroit on the board, Dylan Larkin set up Alex DeBrincat from behind the net for his 36th of the season at 6:13 of the first period.

Preventing any chance of a lead extension, Sergei Bobrovsky and the penalty kill stepped up big to keep it a one-goal game.

Going against the league’s fourth-ranked power play in Detroit, which entered tonight’s tilt operating at 27.6%, the Panthers stopped two opportunities in the period.

Shutting down a late-period scare, Bobrovsky denied Patrick Kane on an uncontested shot.

“It’s fun to watch,” Rodrigues said of Bobrovsky, who improved his personal record to 33-18-2. “His habits are the reason why every game he shows up, he doesn’t have a bad game. He’s been great for us the last couple of months especially.”

Answering back for the Panthers early in the second period on the power play, Rodrigues drove the net and found the twine for his 15th goal of the season to make it 1-1 at 2:58.