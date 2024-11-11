What’s Brewing: Dancing with the Devils; Stache Dash Saturday

Looking ahead at another big week for the Panthers

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop

The Florida Panthers enter this week on quite the run.

Leading the Atlantic Division at 11-3-1, they’ve won each of their last seven games, including closing out last week with a 4-3 shootout win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

Putting their streak on the line, they’ll host the New Jersey Devils (10-6-2) on Tuesday and Thursday before ending their homestand against the Winnipeg Jets (14-1-0) on Saturday.

While the Devils also sit near the top of the standings in the NHL, the matchup with the Jets will carry extra weight for the Panthers as the two clubs battle for early-season supremacy.

Off to an historic start, the Jets are the first team in NHL history to win 14 of their first 15 games, and are pretty much the only team ahead of the Panthers in most power rankings.

Getting out their measuring sticks, the Panthers are ready to be put to the test.

“Hockey is fun,” captain Aleksander Barkov said on Monday. “We have a really good group here that’s a fun group to be a part of. It's a lot of fun to come to the rink every single day.”

To see what else is happening around the Territory, continue reading below.

THE GAMES

Tuesday, Nov. 12: vs. New Jersey Devils – 7:30 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: ESPN+, Hulu
  • Radio: 790 WAXY (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); 101.7 WCZR (Treasure Coast); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Theme Night: Military Appreciation
  • Tickets:Click Here

Thursday, Nov. 14: vs. New Jersey Devils - 7 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT-AM & 92.1 WZZR-FM (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Tickets: Click Here

Saturday, Nov. 16: vs. Winnipeg Jets – 7 p.m. ET

  • **TV & Streaming**: Panthers+, WSFL-TV, WHDT, WFTX, ESPN+ (out of market)
  • Radio: 560 WQAM (Dade/Broward); 1230 WBZT (Palm Beach); 100.3 WCTH (Florida Keys); Panthers App; SiriusXM App & Streaming 931
  • Theme Night: Hockey Fights Cancer
  • Tickets: Click Here

STATS OF THE STREAK

It’s been roughly three weeks since the Panthers last tasted defeat.

By extending their winning streak to seven games on Saturday, it marked the second straight season that the reigning Stanley Cup champions had a streak of that length.

Getting it done on both sides of the ice, the Panthers have outscored the opposition 33-17 during their torrid streak, including netting at least four goals in six of the seven contests.

They’re also clicking at 30.4% on the power play and 87.5% on the penalty kill.

Individually, Sam Reinhart and Barkov have each logged 11 points during the streak, with Reinhart scoring a team-high six goals. Overall, 10 different players have posted at least four points over the course of the streak, with 19 total skaters cracking the scoresheet.

What’s the opposite of a Stanley Cup hangover?

MILITARY APPRECIATION NIGHT

The Panthers will host their second Military Appreciation Nights on Tuesday.

Presented by CITY Furniture, a special ticket offer is available to all veteran and active military members, their families and friends.

Those that purchase this exclusive ticket package will receive one Challenge Coin per seat included as well as the opportunity to participate in a postgame slap shot on the ice.

Drink discounts are also available in the Coors Light Cold Zone with valid military ID.

Since the inception of the 'Heroes Among Us' program in 2013, the Panthers have honored over 450 members of the Military, including over 100 WWII Veterans, 50 Vietnam Veterans and 20 Korean War Veterans.

To view the ticket package, click HERE.

STACHE DASH ON SATURDAY

Who’s ready to run?

The Florida Panthers Foundation will host its 5th annual 'Florida Panthers Stache Dash 5K' presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday.

This run is designed to raise awareness for men's cancer research and prevention.

All participants will receive a finisher medal, bib, swag item and one upper-level ticket to a Panthers game during the 2024-25 season (blackout dates and restrictions apply).

For more information or to register, click HERE.

CATS CLIP OF THE WEEK

Who would you put in your all-Panthers band?

Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett weighed in last week.

Of course, you’ve got to have a lot of “band guys” in the group.

Carter Verhaeghe and Sam Bennett build their band of Panthers players.

FROM THE ‘GRAM

The NHL can’t handle the vibes coming out of South Florida right now.

TIKTOK IN THE TERRITORY

Who’s up for some “Mo-rio Kart” this week?

After being added to NHL 25, head coach Paul Maurice reflected on his gaming history.

@flapanthers

a love hate relationship to say the least 😂 #nhl

♬ original sound - Florida Panthers

